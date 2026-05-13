EGOS Local Hub EMORIZON IGR-IAE Rennes Rennes 8 – 10 juillet Ille-et-Vilaine

Sur inscription

The Emorizon EGOS Local Hub is the only EGOS Hub in France. Taking place at the University of Rennes (IGR-IAE x CREM, UMR CNRS 6211), it is conceived as an idea and research incubator.

The Emorizon EGOS Local Hub extends the international Emotions and Sustainable Horizons initiative (Emonet XV) by offering a space where emotional, intellectual, and relational dimensions of organizing meet to explore sustainable futures.

It will also serve as a bridge between two scientific communities – Emonet (Emotions Network) and EGOS – on a key topic for our More-than-Human Society. This means that researchers coming to Rennes for Emonet will have the opportunity to participate in the Emorizon Hub, to extend their stay to follow EGOS sub-theme 48 online from the IGR-IAE as well as other EGOS sub-themes.

By merging academic reflection and community building, the Emorizon Hub contributes to EGOS’s goal of rethinking the future of scholarly gatherings – less carbon-intensive, more emotionally connected, and deeply grounded in local ecosystems of knowledge and practice.

**Overview of the Hub schedule (outline)**

The Emorizon Local Hub at the IGR-IAE Rennes x CREM will run from July 8-10, 2026, in parallel with the main EGOS Colloquium (except on Saturday morning).

**Wednesday, July 8 – Pre-Colloquium Workshop:**

An afternoon blending intellectual exchange, emotional awareness, and social connection – reinforcing EGOS’s inclusive model of scholarly engagement. Key moments will include an Idea and Research Incubator, a Networking Hub, a plenary session on « Emotions and Sustainable Horizons », accompanied by a coffee break catered by a local and sustainable caterer. **If you wish to take part in this workshop (which is optional), please contact the local hub organizers.**

**Thursday to Friday, July 9-10 – EGOS Colloquium Days:**

The official EGOS program can be attended together or individually, while lunch and coffee breaks (including self-pay arrangements) will provide space for informal mentoring and peer networking throughout the day. Evenings will be free, but participants are encouraged to spend them together on a self-organized basis.

Social activities are presented on the Hub webpage.

**Only registered participants can attend.**

**Hub co-convenors**

Rebecca Dickason (IGR-IAE, CREM, University of Rennes, France)

Souleymane Laminou-Abdou (IGR-IAE, CREM, University of Rennes, France)

Matthieu Mandard (ESIR, CREM, University of Rennes, France)

**EGOS Local Hub EMORIZON official page:** [https://egos.org/2026_Bergamo/LH_France](https://egos.org/2026_Bergamo/LH_France)

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-07-08T14:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-10T20:00:00.000+02:00

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IGR-IAE Rennes 11 rue Jean Macé 35700 Rennes Quartiers Centre Rennes 35708 Ille-et-Vilaine



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