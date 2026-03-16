ENDURO VTT DE LUCHON SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon
ENDURO VTT DE LUCHON SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 19 septembre 2026.
ENDURO VTT DE LUCHON
SQUARE LAURET Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 08:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Épreuve comptant pour la Coupe de France VTT VTTAE.
Organisée par le Luchon Louron Cyclisme
Programme à venir. .
SQUARE LAURET Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie luchonlouroncyclisme@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Event counting towards the Coupe de France VTT VTTAE.
L’événement ENDURO VTT DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE