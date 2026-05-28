Port-la-Nouvelle

ENS SAINTE-LUCIE, À VOS MARQUES, PRÊT, PARTEZ !

Port-la-Nouvelle Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-21 14:00:00

fin : 2026-10-21 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-21

4 km Facile + 6 ans

Venez participer à un jeu de piste qui vous fera découvrir, à travers des énigmes, l’histoire et la biodiversité de l’île. Nous aborderons également les aléas climatiques et notamment le risque incendie.

Réservation obligatoire par SMS. 25 personnes max.

Matériel d’observation fourni.

Rendez-Mvous maison éclusière, à 10 min à pied du parking obligatoire.

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Port-la-Nouvelle 11210 Aude Occitanie +33 6 49 56 33 64

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

4 km Easy + 6 years

Come and take part in a treasure hunt to discover the island’s history and biodiversity through a series of riddles. We’ll also look at the hazards of the climate, and in particular the risk of fire.

Reservations required by SMS. 25 people max.

Observation equipment supplied.

Meeting point at the lock keeper’s house, a 10-minute walk from the parking lot.

L’événement ENS SAINTE-LUCIE, À VOS MARQUES, PRÊT, PARTEZ ! Port-la-Nouvelle a été mis à jour le 2026-05-28 par