ÉRIC FRATICELLI 30 ANS, WHAT HAPPENED ? Carcassonne

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Carcassonne

ÉRIC FRATICELLI 30 ANS, WHAT HAPPENED ?

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

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Début : 2027-03-23 20:30:00

fin : 2027-03-23

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2027-03-23

Richard Caillat, Arts Live Entertainment & Fimalac Culture présentent Éric Fraticelli 30 ans, what happened ?

Avec 30 ans, What happened ? Éric Fraticelli fête ses 30 ans de carrière avec un nouveau spectacle mêlant anciens sketchs, références à ses vidéos ayant fait le buzz sur les réseaux sociaux et nouveautés.

Une nouvelle expérience scénique après Plaine Orientale (nouvelle série CANAL+) et après avoir retrouvé le cinéma en tant que comédien, réalisateur et scénariste pour Permis de détruire avec Patrick Timsit et Kad Merad, sorti le 1er juillet 2026 en salles.

Artiste complet, Éric Fraticelli s’impose aujourd’hui comme l’un des artistes les plus plébiscités du moment, acteur, auteur, réalisateur et comédien à succès. Star incontournable en Corse, il enchaîne les tournages et les salles combles, porté par un public conquis partout où il passe.

Après le triomphe de sa pièce Le Clan (également adaptée au cinéma), Éric Fraticelli remonte enfin sur scène sur le continent.

Porté par une tournée corse jouée à guichets fermés, il annonce une date événement à Paris ainsi qu’une tournée de grandes salles !

Durée 1h40

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

Richard Caillat, Arts Live Entertainment & Fimalac Culture present Éric Fraticelli: 30 Years, What Happened?

With “30 Years Old, What Happened?”, Éric Fraticelli celebrates 30 years in the business with a new show blending classic sketches, references to his videos that went viral on social media, and brand-new material.

This marks a new stage experience following %AB Plaine Orientale %BB (the new CANAL+ series) and after returning to film as an actor, director, and screenwriter for “Permis de détruire” with Patrick Timsit and Kad Merad, released in theaters on July 1, 2026.

A versatile artist, Éric Fraticelli has established himself as one of today’s most acclaimed artists—a successful actor, writer, director, and comedian. A major star in Corsica, he goes from one film shoot to the next and plays to packed houses, carried by an audience that adores him wherever he goes.

Following the triumph of his play *Le Clan* (also adapted for the big screen), Éric Fraticelli is finally returning to the stage on the mainland.

Buoyed by a sold-out tour in Corsica, he’s announcing a major event in Paris as well as a tour of large venues!

Running time: 1 hour 40 minutes

L’événement ÉRIC FRATICELLI 30 ANS, WHAT HAPPENED ? Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par