Bédarieux

EXPÉRIENCE VR VIVEZ L’ART AUTREMENT

1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-17

fin : 2026-07-16

Date(s) :

2026-06-17 2026-07-02 2026-07-09 2026-07-16 2026-07-23 2026-07-30 2026-08-06 2026-08-13 2026-08-20 2026-08-27

VR Destination musée.

Vivez l’art autrement

L’occasion de découvrir ou re dé couvrir les 6 sites d’exception disponibles en réalité virtuelle.

Enfilez un casque et téléportez vous dans 6 musées comme si vous y étiez.

A partir de 13ans.

Accès libre de 15h à 20h

Information au 04 87 83 05 20

VR Destination musée.

Vivez l’art autrement

L’occasion de découvrir ou re dé couvrir les 6 sites d’exception disponibles en réalité virtuelle.

Enfilez un casque et téléportez vous dans 6 musées comme si vous y étiez.

A partir de 13ans.

Accès libre de 15h à 20h

Information au 04 87 83 05 20 .

1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20 majic@grandorb.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

VR Museum Destination.

Experience art in a whole new way

A chance to discover or rediscover the six exceptional sites available in virtual reality.

Put on a headset and transport yourself to 6 museums as if you were really there.

Ages 13 and up.

Free admission from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 04 87 83 05 20

L’événement EXPÉRIENCE VR VIVEZ L’ART AUTREMENT Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB