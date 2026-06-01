EXPÉRIENCE VR VIVEZ L’ART AUTREMENT Bédarieux
EXPÉRIENCE VR VIVEZ L’ART AUTREMENT Bédarieux mercredi 17 juin 2026.
Bédarieux
EXPÉRIENCE VR VIVEZ L’ART AUTREMENT
1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Bédarieux Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-17
fin : 2026-07-16
Date(s) :
2026-06-17 2026-07-02 2026-07-09 2026-07-16 2026-07-23 2026-07-30 2026-08-06 2026-08-13 2026-08-20 2026-08-27
VR Destination musée.
Vivez l’art autrement
L’occasion de découvrir ou re dé couvrir les 6 sites d’exception disponibles en réalité virtuelle.
Enfilez un casque et téléportez vous dans 6 musées comme si vous y étiez.
A partir de 13ans.
Accès libre de 15h à 20h
Information au 04 87 83 05 20
VR Destination musée.
Vivez l’art autrement
L’occasion de découvrir ou re dé couvrir les 6 sites d’exception disponibles en réalité virtuelle.
Enfilez un casque et téléportez vous dans 6 musées comme si vous y étiez.
A partir de 13ans.
Accès libre de 15h à 20h
Information au 04 87 83 05 20 .
1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20 majic@grandorb.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
VR Museum Destination.
Experience art in a whole new way
A chance to discover or rediscover the six exceptional sites available in virtual reality.
Put on a headset and transport yourself to 6 museums as if you were really there.
Ages 13 and up.
Free admission from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, call 04 87 83 05 20
L’événement EXPÉRIENCE VR VIVEZ L’ART AUTREMENT Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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