EXPOSITION A FLEURS D’ELEMENTS DE MARTINE COUPAUD ET EVELINE GALY CHEZ ARABESQUE Arabesque Centre d’Art Saint-Cyprien

Informations pratiques

Saint-Cyprien

EXPOSITION A FLEURS D’ELEMENTS DE MARTINE COUPAUD ET EVELINE GALY CHEZ ARABESQUE

Arabesque Centre d’Art 5 rue Jules Romains Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-06

fin : 2026-10-10

Date(s) :

2026-10-06

MARDI 6 > SAMEDI 10

EXPOSITION ‘A FLEURS D’ELEMENTS’ DE MARTINE COUPAUD ET EVELINE GALY

10h-12h, 17h-19h > Exposition. Gratuit. Tout public. Vernissage 18h mardi 6.

Arabesque Centre d’Art, 5 Rue Jules Romains, SAINT-CYPRIEN, 66750

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Arabesque Centre d’Art 5 rue Jules Romains Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 47 92 61 32

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English :

TUESDAY, THE 6TH > SATURDAY, THE 10TH

A FLEURS D’ELEMENTS EXHIBITION BY MARTINE COUPAUD AND EVELINE GALY

10 a.m.–12 p.m., 5 p.m.–7 p.m. > Exhibition. Free admission. Open to all ages. Opening reception at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the 6th.

Arabesque Art Center, 5 Rue Jules Romains, SAINT-CYPRIEN, 66750

L’événement EXPOSITION A FLEURS D’ELEMENTS DE MARTINE COUPAUD ET EVELINE GALY CHEZ ARABESQUE Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par OT DE SAINT CYPRIEN