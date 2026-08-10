Atelier créatif réalise ton galet porte bonheur Salon de thé Saint-Cyprien
samedi 15 août 2026 · Salon de thé · Saint-Cyprien
Informations pratiques
Saint-Cyprien
Atelier créatif réalise ton galet porte bonheur
Salon de thé 38 rue du Priolat Saint-Cyprien Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
Atelier créatif Galets porte-bonheur .
Peins et personnalise tes galets avec des motifs et des messages positifs à glisser partout!
Matériel fourni-une boisson offerte- repartez avec votre création.
20€ places limitées, réservation conseillée au 06 63 25 30 42
Au salon de thé Home witch Home
Atelier créatif Galets porte-bonheur .
Peins et personnalise tes galets avec des motifs et des messages positifs à glisser partout!
Matériel fourni-une boisson offerte- repartez avec votre création.
20€ places limitées, réservation conseillée au 06 63 25 30 42
Au salon de thé Home witch Home le samedi 15 août de 14h00 à 17h00 .
Salon de thé 38 rue du Priolat Saint-Cyprien 24220 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 63 25 30 42
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Atelier créatif réalise ton galet porte bonheur
Creative Workshop: Lucky Pebbles.
Paint and personalize your pebbles with designs and positive messages—then take them with you wherever you go!
Materials provided—a free drink—take your creation home with you.
Limited to 20 spots; reservations recommended at 06 63 25 30 42
At the “Home Witch Home” tea salon
L’événement Atelier créatif réalise ton galet porte bonheur Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par Périgord Noir Vallée Dordogne
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