Le Boulou

EXPOSITION DANY PONGY

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06

fin : 2026-09-03

Date(s) :

2026-07-06

Exposition Terres de Mosaïque Dany Pongy

Partez à la découverte d’un univers artistique riche en couleurs et en matières avec l’exposition Terres de Mosaïque. À travers ses œuvres, Dany Pongy explore les textures, les fragments et les nuances inspirées de la terre et du monde méditerranéen.

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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10

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English :

Exhibition: Terres de Mosaïque ? Dany Pongy

Discover an artistic universe rich in colors and materials with the Terres de Mosaïque exhibition. Through her works, Dany Pongy explores textures, fragments and nuances inspired by the earth and the Mediterranean world.

L’événement EXPOSITION DANY PONGY Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par VALLESPIR TOURISME