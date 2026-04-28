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EXPOSITION DANY PONGY Le Boulou

EXPOSITION DANY PONGY Le Boulou

EXPOSITION DANY PONGY Le Boulou lundi 6 juillet 2026.

Adresse : 4 Rue Arago

Ville : 66160 Le Boulou

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : lundi 6 juillet 2026

Fin : jeudi 3 septembre 2026

Tarif :

Le Boulou

EXPOSITION DANY PONGY

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06
fin : 2026-09-03

Date(s) :
2026-07-06

Exposition Terres de Mosaïque Dany Pongy
Partez à la découverte d’un univers artistique riche en couleurs et en matières avec l’exposition Terres de Mosaïque. À travers ses œuvres, Dany Pongy explore les textures, les fragments et les nuances inspirées de la terre et du monde méditerranéen.
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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 

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English :

Exhibition: Terres de Mosaïque ? Dany Pongy
Discover an artistic universe rich in colors and materials with the Terres de Mosaïque exhibition. Through her works, Dany Pongy explores textures, fragments and nuances inspired by the earth and the Mediterranean world.

L’événement EXPOSITION DANY PONGY Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par VALLESPIR TOURISME

À voir aussi à Le Boulou (Pyrénées-Orientales)