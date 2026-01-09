Exposition de sculpture Claude Bouchereau Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon Rive gauche du port Saint-Trojan-les-Bains
Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon Rive gauche du port La Cabane Le Galis Saint-Trojan-les-Bains Charente-Maritime
Début : 2026-05-11
fin : 2026-05-25
2026-05-11
Exposition de sculpture du 11 au 25 mai à la cabane Le Galis à Saint-Trojan-les-Bains.
Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon Rive gauche du port La Cabane Le Galis Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 17370 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 76 00 30 communication2@saint-trojan-les-bains.fr
English : Claude Bouchereau sculpture exhibition
Sculpture exhibition from May 11 to 25 at the Le Galis hut in Saint-Trojan-les-Bains.
