Informations pratiques

Saintes

Exposition « Eclats d’ombre »

Place de l’Echevinage Médiathèque François-Mitterrand Saintes Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-01 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-01

Le photographe Tonnymiles dévoile le éléments mobiliers de la maison Martineau sous l’angle du light painting.

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Place de l’Echevinage Médiathèque François-Mitterrand Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 98 23 88 mediatheque-fm@ville-saintes.fr

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English :

Photographer Tonnymiles showcases the furnishings of the Martineau House through the lens of light painting.

L’événement Exposition « Eclats d’ombre » Saintes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge