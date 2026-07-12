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Exposition « Eclats d’ombre » Place de l’Echevinage Saintes

mardi 1 septembre 2026 · Place de l'Echevinage · Saintes

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 1 septembre 2026
Fin
mardi 29 septembre 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Lieu
Place de l'Echevinage
Adresse
Médiathèque François-Mitterrand
Ville
17100 Saintes
Département
Charente-Maritime
Tarif

Saintes

Exposition « Eclats d’ombre »

Place de l’Echevinage Médiathèque François-Mitterrand Saintes Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-01 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-01

Le photographe Tonnymiles dévoile le éléments mobiliers de la maison Martineau sous l’angle du light painting.
  .

Place de l’Echevinage Médiathèque François-Mitterrand Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 98 23 88  mediatheque-fm@ville-saintes.fr

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English :

Photographer Tonnymiles showcases the furnishings of the Martineau House through the lens of light painting.

L’événement Exposition « Eclats d’ombre » Saintes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge

À voir aussi à Saintes (Charente-Maritime)