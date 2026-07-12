Exposition « Eclats d’ombre » Place de l’Echevinage Saintes
mardi 1 septembre 2026 · Place de l'Echevinage · Saintes
Informations pratiques
Saintes
Exposition « Eclats d’ombre »
Place de l’Echevinage Médiathèque François-Mitterrand Saintes Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-01 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-29 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-01
Le photographe Tonnymiles dévoile le éléments mobiliers de la maison Martineau sous l’angle du light painting.
.
Place de l’Echevinage Médiathèque François-Mitterrand Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 98 23 88 mediatheque-fm@ville-saintes.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Photographer Tonnymiles showcases the furnishings of the Martineau House through the lens of light painting.
L’événement Exposition « Eclats d’ombre » Saintes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge
À voir aussi à Saintes (Charente-Maritime)
- Festival OFF VOCES VITAE Saintes 12 juillet 2026
- Festival OFF SOPHIE BORGEAUD Saintes 12 juillet 2026
- Festival OFF programme 13 juillet Hostellerie Salle de l’Étoile Saintes 13 juillet 2026
- Festival OFF VOCES VITAE Hostellerie Salle de l’Étoile Saintes 13 juillet 2026
- ANNULE Festival OFF VOCES VITAE Saintes 13 juillet 2026