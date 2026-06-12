Béziers

EXPOSITION HARRY ROLNICK

7 rue Massol Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 3.5 – 3.5 – 3.5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Hommage à Harry Rolnick, artiste britannique inspiré par les hauts cantons et profondément lié au territoire.

Cet été, le Musée Taurin met à l’honneur Harry Rolnick, artiste britannique profondément attaché aux hauts cantons biterrois. Proche de l’UTB, il a développé une œuvre sensible et singulière, inspirée par les paysages et l’âme du territoire. Cette exposition rend hommage à son parcours artistique et à son héritage. .

7 rue Massol Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 07 56 52 81 uniontaurinebiterroise@gmail.com

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English : EXPOSITION HARRY ROLNICK

A tribute to Harry Rolnick, a British artist inspired by the Haut Cantons and deeply linked to the region.

L’événement EXPOSITION HARRY ROLNICK Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par 34 ADT34