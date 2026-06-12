EXPOSITION HARRY ROLNICK Béziers
EXPOSITION HARRY ROLNICK Béziers vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Béziers
EXPOSITION HARRY ROLNICK
7 rue Massol Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 3.5 – 3.5 – 3.5 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03
fin : 2026-09-20
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
Hommage à Harry Rolnick, artiste britannique inspiré par les hauts cantons et profondément lié au territoire.
Cet été, le Musée Taurin met à l’honneur Harry Rolnick, artiste britannique profondément attaché aux hauts cantons biterrois. Proche de l’UTB, il a développé une œuvre sensible et singulière, inspirée par les paysages et l’âme du territoire. Cette exposition rend hommage à son parcours artistique et à son héritage. .
7 rue Massol Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 07 56 52 81 uniontaurinebiterroise@gmail.com
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English : EXPOSITION HARRY ROLNICK
A tribute to Harry Rolnick, a British artist inspired by the Haut Cantons and deeply linked to the region.
L’événement EXPOSITION HARRY ROLNICK Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par 34 ADT34
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