Exposition M. Bordenave & F. Komano D124 Cancon
Exposition M. Bordenave & F. Komano D124 Cancon jeudi 6 août 2026.
Cancon
Exposition M. Bordenave & F. Komano
D124 Chapelle de la maison des associations Cancon Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06
fin : 2026-08-13
Date(s) :
2026-08-06
A l’occasion de cette 6ème saison d’expositions estivales à la chapelle de Cancon, venez découvrir les œuvres et créations de M. Bordenave (poteries molles) et F. Komano (sculptures sur bois).
A l’occasion de cette 6ème saison d’expositions estivales à la chapelle de Cancon, venez découvrir les œuvres et créations de M. Bordenave (poteries molles) et F. Komano (sculptures sur bois). .
D124 Chapelle de la maison des associations Cancon 47290 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 11 76 57
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English : Exposition M. Bordenave & F. Komano
Come and discover the works and creations of M. Bordenave (soft pottery) and F. Komano (wood carvings) in this 6th season of summer exhibitions at the Cancon chapel.
L’événement Exposition M. Bordenave & F. Komano Cancon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par OT Coeur de Bastides
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- Visite du bourg castral de Cancon Cancon 23 juin 2026