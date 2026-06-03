Exposition M. Bordenave & F. Komano D124 Cancon

Cancon

Exposition M. Bordenave & F. Komano

D124 Chapelle de la maison des associations Cancon Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-06

fin : 2026-08-13

Date(s) :

2026-08-06

A l’occasion de cette 6ème saison d’expositions estivales à la chapelle de Cancon, venez découvrir les œuvres et créations de M. Bordenave (poteries molles) et F. Komano (sculptures sur bois).

A l’occasion de cette 6ème saison d’expositions estivales à la chapelle de Cancon, venez découvrir les œuvres et créations de M. Bordenave (poteries molles) et F. Komano (sculptures sur bois). .

D124 Chapelle de la maison des associations Cancon 47290 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 11 76 57

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English : Exposition M. Bordenave & F. Komano

Come and discover the works and creations of M. Bordenave (soft pottery) and F. Komano (wood carvings) in this 6th season of summer exhibitions at the Cancon chapel.

L’événement Exposition M. Bordenave & F. Komano Cancon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par OT Coeur de Bastides