Exposition OPUS 2 2026 Parcé-sur-Sarthe
Exposition OPUS 2 2026 Parcé-sur-Sarthe vendredi 11 septembre 2026.
Exposition OPUS 2 2026
Lieu-dit La Saunerie Parcé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-11 09:00:00
fin : 2026-10-11 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-11 2026-09-17 2026-09-24 2026-10-01 2026-10-08 2026-10-15 2026-10-22 2026-10-29
Exposition OPUS 2 2026 Exposition Art Actuel, peinture, sculpture et gravure et oeuvres extérieures monumentales
– Café à 14 heures
– Brunch à 19 heures
– Vagabondage en FADO dès 17 heures 30
– Visite de la Galerie de 14 heures 30 à 20 heures .
Lieu-dit La Saunerie Parcé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 25 84 51 57 eric@the-artistic-red-dot.art
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Exhibition OPUS 2 2026 Art Actuel exhibition, painting, sculpture and engraving and monumental outdoor works
L’événement Exposition OPUS 2 2026 Parcé-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2026-01-06 par CDT72