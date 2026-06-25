Baillargues

EXPOSITION PHOTOGRAPHIQUE L’INSTANT JOUÉ

Domaine de Massane Baillargues Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03

fin : 2026-08-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Une sélection de clichés réalisés lors du Festival Jazz à Sète au Théâtre de la Mer, signée Frédéric Volpato, témoin privilégié des moments suspendus qui font la magie du festival.

Une sélection de clichés réalisés lors du Festival Jazz à Sète au Théâtre de la Mer, signée Frédéric Volpato, témoin privilégié des moments suspendus qui font la magie du festival.

L’exposition sera visible à Horizon Resort Massane du 3 juillet au 31 août. .

Domaine de Massane Baillargues 34670 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 87 87 83 reception@horizon-resort.com

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English :

A selection of photos taken during the Jazz à Sète Festival at the Théâtre de la Mer, by Frédéric Volpato, a privileged witness to the fleeting moments that make the festival so magical.

L’événement EXPOSITION PHOTOGRAPHIQUE L’INSTANT JOUÉ Baillargues a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER