EXPOSITION PHOTOGRAPHIQUE L’INSTANT JOUÉ Baillargues
EXPOSITION PHOTOGRAPHIQUE L’INSTANT JOUÉ Baillargues vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Baillargues
EXPOSITION PHOTOGRAPHIQUE L’INSTANT JOUÉ
Domaine de Massane Baillargues Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03
fin : 2026-08-31
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
Une sélection de clichés réalisés lors du Festival Jazz à Sète au Théâtre de la Mer, signée Frédéric Volpato, témoin privilégié des moments suspendus qui font la magie du festival.
Une sélection de clichés réalisés lors du Festival Jazz à Sète au Théâtre de la Mer, signée Frédéric Volpato, témoin privilégié des moments suspendus qui font la magie du festival.
L’exposition sera visible à Horizon Resort Massane du 3 juillet au 31 août. .
Domaine de Massane Baillargues 34670 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 87 87 83 reception@horizon-resort.com
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English :
A selection of photos taken during the Jazz à Sète Festival at the Théâtre de la Mer, by Frédéric Volpato, a privileged witness to the fleeting moments that make the festival so magical.
L’événement EXPOSITION PHOTOGRAPHIQUE L’INSTANT JOUÉ Baillargues a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
À voir aussi à Baillargues (Hérault)
- L’HEURE DU ZESTE Baillargues 30 juin 2026
- ZEST’IVAL X JAZZ À SÈTE Baillargues 3 juillet 2026
- TROPHÉE TAURIN 2026 SAINT-GEORGES-D’ORQUES Baillargues 5 juillet 2026
- L’HEURE DU ZESTE Baillargues 7 juillet 2026
- L’HEURE DU ZESTE Baillargues 14 juillet 2026