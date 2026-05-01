Exposition Planches et Hieroglyphes Blanzac Coteaux-du-Blanzacais

Coteaux-du-Blanzacais

Exposition Planches et Hieroglyphes

Blanzac 8 route de Montmoreau Coteaux-du-Blanzacais Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-05-23

fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Voyage autour de l’œuvre foisonnante qu’Isabelle Dethan, Mazan et Julien Maffre ont consacré à l’univers de l’Égypte ancienne, ses trésors et sa civilisation (prêt de la MD16).

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Blanzac 8 route de Montmoreau Coteaux-du-Blanzacais 16250 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 61 33 93 mediathequeblanzac@cdc4b.com

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English : Exposition Planches et Hieroglyphes

A journey through the extensive body of work that Isabelle Dethan, Mazan and Julien Maffre have devoted to the world of ancient Egypt, its treasures and its civilisation (on loan from MD16).

L’événement Exposition Planches et Hieroglyphes Coteaux-du-Blanzacais a été mis à jour le 2026-05-16 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente