Exposition pour les 40 ans de la centrale Cattenom

Cattenom

Exposition pour les 40 ans de la centrale

Avenue du Général De Gaulle Cattenom Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-13

fin : 2026-05-17

Date(s) :

2026-05-13

À l’occasion des 40 ans de la centrale EDF de Cattenom, l’association Catonisvilla présentera une exposition photographique retraçant l’histoire du site et les profondes transformations qu’il a connues.

À travers une sélection de clichés d’archives et de documents rarement montrés au public, l’exposition invitera les visiteurs à revenir sur la mémoire du lieu avant l’implantation de la centrale, lorsque le secteur accueillait encore le camp militaire de Cattenom.

Le public pourra ainsi découvrir (ou redécouvrir) un territoire aujourd’hui méconnu, autrefois marqué par la vie des soldats, les bâtiments d’entraînement et l’activité quotidienne du camp. Les photographies permettront de mieux comprendre l’organisation du site, son rôle stratégique et la présence militaire qui a façonné cette partie de la commune pendant plusieurs décennies.

L’exposition mettra également en lumière l’évolution du paysage et les grandes étapes de la construction de la centrale à partir des années 1980 les premiers terrassements, l’élévation progressive des bâtiments, puis la naissance du site tel qu’on le connaît aujourd’hui.

En rassemblant ces différents témoignages visuels, Catonisvilla offrira un regard historique précieux sur un lieu emblématique du territoire et sur son étonnante métamorphose au fil du temps.Tout public

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Avenue du Général De Gaulle Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 55 42 13 catonisvilla57570@gmail.com

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English :

To mark the 40th anniversary of the EDF Cattenom power plant, the Catonisvilla association will be presenting a photographic exhibition retracing the history of the site and the profound transformations it has undergone.

Through a selection of archive photos and documents rarely shown to the public, the exhibition will invite visitors to revisit the memory of the site before the power plant was built, when the area was still home to the Cattenom military camp.

The public will be able to discover (or rediscover) a little-known territory, once marked by the life of the soldiers, the training buildings and the daily activity of the camp. The photographs will provide a better understanding of the organization of the site, its strategic role and the military presence that shaped this part of the commune for several decades.

The exhibition will also highlight the evolution of the landscape and the major stages in the construction of the power plant from the 1980s onwards: the first earthworks, the gradual elevation of the buildings, and then the birth of the site as we know it today.

By bringing together these different visual testimonies, Catonisvilla will offer a valuable historical perspective on an emblematic site and its astonishing metamorphosis over time.

L’événement Exposition pour les 40 ans de la centrale Cattenom a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS