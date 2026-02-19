Exposition Saint-Pierre et Miquelon terre de passions par Grégory POL BMI Bibliothéque Épinal

Exposition Saint-Pierre et Miquelon terre de passions par Grégory POL

BMI Bibliothéque 48 rue Saint-Michel Épinal Vosges

Début : Vendredi 2026-03-10

fin : 2026-03-22

À l’occasion du bicentenaire de la photographie, la bmi d’Épinal reçoit , en partenariat avec l’association Grand Angle d’Épinal, le photographe Grégory POL.

À travers ses œuvres, cet artiste connu pour ses clichés saisissants des mondes polaires, pose cette fois son regard sur l’archipel de Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, territoire français méconnu de l’Atlantique Nord. À travers une série d’images captivantes, il évoque la force des éléments, la richesse humaine de ces îles et les liens profonds qui unissent leurs habitants à la mer.

Les visiteurs de la bmi d’Épinal sont invités à une exploration photographique où Grégory POL nous partage son amour pour ces îles.

Tout public

BMI Bibliothéque 48 rue Saint-Michel Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 39 98 20

English :

To mark the bicentenary of photography, the bmi d?Épinal, in partnership with the association Grand Angle d?Épinal, welcomes photographer Grégory POL.

This artist, known for his striking shots of the polar world, now turns his attention to the Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon archipelago, a little-known French territory in the North Atlantic. Through a series of captivating images, he evokes the power of the elements, the human wealth of these islands and the deep ties that bind their inhabitants to the sea.

Visitors to the bmi d?Épinal are invited to a photographic exploration in which Grégory POL shares his love for these islands.

