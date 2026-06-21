Le Boulou

EXPOSITION TEMPORAIRE L’ART DE L’ILLUSION, QUAND LA MAGIE S’INVITE AU BOULOU

Avenue Léon Jean Grégory 66160 Le Boulou Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-11 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-08

Les visiteurs auront l’opportunité de découvrir un ensemble remarquable d’objets historiques affiches anciennes, accessoires de scène, documents d’époque et curiosités issues du patrimoine magique international. Chaque pièce raconte une histoire et révèle les secrets d’un univers où l’émerveillement côtoie l’ingéniosité.

Le vernissage magique se déroulera le mercredi 22 juillet à 18h30.

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Avenue Léon Jean Grégory 66160 Le Boulou Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 75 01 maisondelhistoire@mairie-leboulou.fr

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English :

Visitors will have the opportunity to discover a remarkable collection of historical artifacts: vintage posters, stage props, period documents, and curiosities from the world of international magic. Each piece tells a story and reveals the secrets of a world where wonder meets ingenuity.

The magical opening reception will take place on Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m.

L’événement EXPOSITION TEMPORAIRE L’ART DE L’ILLUSION, QUAND LA MAGIE S’INVITE AU BOULOU Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par CDT66