Exposition XPO Isabelle GASSEN et Alain BAUDRY Galerie Imag’in Art Saintes

Saintes

Exposition XPO Isabelle GASSEN et Alain BAUDRY

Galerie Imag’in Art 25 rue Saint-Michel Saintes Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-11

fin : 2026-05-17

Date(s) :

2026-05-11

C’est certainement un respect mutuel du travail de chacun qui unit Isabelle Gassen et Alain Baudry pour cette exposition.

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Galerie Imag’in Art 25 rue Saint-Michel Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 87 16 80 99

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English :

It is certainly a mutual respect for each other’s work that unites Isabelle Gassen and Alain Baudry for this exhibition.

L’événement Exposition XPO Isabelle GASSEN et Alain BAUDRY Saintes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge