Exposition XPO Isabelle GASSEN et Alain BAUDRY Galerie Imag’in Art Saintes
Exposition XPO Isabelle GASSEN et Alain BAUDRY Galerie Imag’in Art Saintes lundi 11 mai 2026.
Saintes
Exposition XPO Isabelle GASSEN et Alain BAUDRY
Galerie Imag’in Art 25 rue Saint-Michel Saintes Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-11
fin : 2026-05-17
Date(s) :
2026-05-11
C’est certainement un respect mutuel du travail de chacun qui unit Isabelle Gassen et Alain Baudry pour cette exposition.
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Galerie Imag’in Art 25 rue Saint-Michel Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 87 16 80 99
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English :
It is certainly a mutual respect for each other’s work that unites Isabelle Gassen and Alain Baudry for this exhibition.
L’événement Exposition XPO Isabelle GASSEN et Alain BAUDRY Saintes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge
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