Fest-deiz kuzh-heol Ploëzal
Fest-deiz kuzh-heol Ploëzal dimanche 2 août 2026.
Ploëzal
Fest-deiz kuzh-heol
Lieu-dit La Roche Jagu Ploëzal Côtes-d’Armor
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-02 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-02 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-02
Fest-deiz kuzh-heol ( Fest-deiz au soleil couchant ) avec BOD, ERIS et TRIBE BRASS BAND. Entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles. .
Lieu-dit La Roche Jagu Ploëzal 22260 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Fest-deiz kuzh-heol Ploëzal a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Office de tourisme de Guingamp Baie de Paimpol
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