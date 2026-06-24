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Fest-deiz kuzh-heol Ploëzal

Fest-deiz kuzh-heol Ploëzal dimanche 2 août 2026.

Adresse
Lieu-dit La Roche Jagu
Ville
22260 Ploëzal
Département
Côtes-d'Armor
Début
dimanche 2 août 2026
Fin
lundi 3 août 2026
Heure de début
17:00:00
Tarif

Ploëzal

Fest-deiz kuzh-heol

Lieu-dit La Roche Jagu Ploëzal Côtes-d’Armor

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-02 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-02 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-02

Fest-deiz kuzh-heol ( Fest-deiz au soleil couchant ) avec BOD, ERIS et TRIBE BRASS BAND. Entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles.   .

Lieu-dit La Roche Jagu Ploëzal 22260 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Fest-deiz kuzh-heol Ploëzal a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Office de tourisme de Guingamp Baie de Paimpol

À voir aussi à Ploëzal (Côtes-d'Armor)