FESTI LIMOS FESTIVAL DE BANDAS Limoux
FESTI LIMOS FESTIVAL DE BANDAS Limoux vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Limoux
FESTI LIMOS FESTIVAL DE BANDAS
29 avenue André Chénier Limoux Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03
fin : 2026-07-05
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
La Banda de Limos vous invite à participer à cet événement festif unique !
Pendant 3 jours, viens vivre un festival au cœur du Sud, rythmé par les bandas, la musique live et une ambiance festive incomparable
Au programme
Des groupes de bandas pour te faire vibrer, et plus encore.
Une ambiance conviviale et chaleureuse.
Des moments de partage entre amis, en famille ou entre passionnés.
Restauration et buvette sur place.
.
29 avenue André Chénier Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
La Banda de Limos invites you to take part in this unique festive event!
For 3 days, come and experience a festival in the heart of the South, with bandas, live music and an incomparable festive atmosphere
On the program:
Bandas to thrill you, and more.
A warm, friendly atmosphere.
Time to share with friends, family and enthusiasts.
Catering and refreshments on site.
L’événement FESTI LIMOS FESTIVAL DE BANDAS Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Limouxin
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