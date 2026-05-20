SOIRÉE DE LANCEMENT DES OPEN CAVES Limoux
SOIRÉE DE LANCEMENT DES OPEN CAVES Limoux mercredi 24 juin 2026.
Limoux
SOIRÉE DE LANCEMENT DES OPEN CAVES
11a Allée des Marronniers Limoux Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-24 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-24
Date(s) :
2026-06-24
A l’occasion de la 7ème édition des Open Caves, le Syndicat des Vins AOP de Limoux vous invite à la soirée de lancement de l’opération.
Dans la cour de la Maison des Vins nous vous attendons nombreux, avec les stands des producteurs participant tout l’été à la manifestation, une animation musicale et des planches apéritives de nos producteurs locaux.
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11a Allée des Marronniers Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 30 07 70 00 accueil@limoux-aoc.com
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English :
On the occasion of the 7th edition of Open Caves, the Syndicat des Vins AOP de Limoux invites you to the evening launch of the operation.
In the courtyard of the Maison des Vins, we look forward to seeing many of you, with stalls from producers taking part in the event throughout the summer, musical entertainment and aperitif platters from our local producers.
L’événement SOIRÉE DE LANCEMENT DES OPEN CAVES Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par
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- LES BALADES DU DOMAINE DE FLANDRY Limoux 11 juin 2026