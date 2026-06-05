Limoux

NAVA 2026 LES JUSTES

22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux Aude

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-27 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-27

Date(s) :

2026-07-27

Spectacle d’Albert Camus

Mise en scène de Maxime d’Aboville

Avec Arthur Cachia, Etienne Ménard, Oscar Voisin et Marie Wauquier.

Moscou, février 1905. Un groupe de terroristes du parti socialiste révolutionnaire prépare un attentat à la bombe contre le grand-duc Serge, oncle du Tsar. Le meneur Kaliayev, dit le poète , tiraillé entre soif de justice et respect pour la vie humaine, est chargé de lancer la bombe. Mais une circonstance inattendue est sur le point de faire échouer l’attentat et provoque au sein du groupe une déflagration existentielle.

Maxime d’Aboville reprend la pièce fulgurante d’humanité d’Albert Camus dans une version sobre et ramassée. Sacrifier des enfants, des femmes, des innocents au nom de la justice ? Quelle limite imposer à la violence politique ?

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22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 85 26 a.guiraud@limoux.fr

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English :

A show by Albert Camus

Directed by Maxime d?Aboville

With Arthur Cachia, Etienne Ménard, Oscar Voisin and Marie Wauquier.

Moscow, February 1905. A group of Socialist Revolutionary Party terrorists are planning to bomb the Tsar’s uncle, Grand Duke Serge. The ringleader Kaliayev, known as the poet , torn between his thirst for justice and his respect for human life, is in charge of dropping the bomb. But an unexpected circumstance is about to derail the attack, triggering an existential explosion within the group.

Maxime d?Aboville revives Albert Camus?s searingly humane play in a sober, pared-down version. Sacrifice children, women and innocents in the name of justice? What is the limit to political violence?

L’événement NAVA 2026 LES JUSTES Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par