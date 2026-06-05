NAVA 2026 LES JUSTES Limoux
NAVA 2026 LES JUSTES Limoux lundi 27 juillet 2026.
Limoux
NAVA 2026 LES JUSTES
22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux Aude
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-27 21:30:00
fin : 2026-07-27
Date(s) :
2026-07-27
Spectacle d’Albert Camus
Mise en scène de Maxime d’Aboville
Avec Arthur Cachia, Etienne Ménard, Oscar Voisin et Marie Wauquier.
Moscou, février 1905. Un groupe de terroristes du parti socialiste révolutionnaire prépare un attentat à la bombe contre le grand-duc Serge, oncle du Tsar. Le meneur Kaliayev, dit le poète , tiraillé entre soif de justice et respect pour la vie humaine, est chargé de lancer la bombe. Mais une circonstance inattendue est sur le point de faire échouer l’attentat et provoque au sein du groupe une déflagration existentielle.
Maxime d’Aboville reprend la pièce fulgurante d’humanité d’Albert Camus dans une version sobre et ramassée. Sacrifier des enfants, des femmes, des innocents au nom de la justice ? Quelle limite imposer à la violence politique ?
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22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 85 26 a.guiraud@limoux.fr
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English :
A show by Albert Camus
Directed by Maxime d?Aboville
With Arthur Cachia, Etienne Ménard, Oscar Voisin and Marie Wauquier.
Moscow, February 1905. A group of Socialist Revolutionary Party terrorists are planning to bomb the Tsar’s uncle, Grand Duke Serge. The ringleader Kaliayev, known as the poet , torn between his thirst for justice and his respect for human life, is in charge of dropping the bomb. But an unexpected circumstance is about to derail the attack, triggering an existential explosion within the group.
Maxime d?Aboville revives Albert Camus?s searingly humane play in a sober, pared-down version. Sacrifice children, women and innocents in the name of justice? What is the limit to political violence?
L’événement NAVA 2026 LES JUSTES Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par
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