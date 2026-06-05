Limoux

NAVA 2026 RENCONTRES WILDE ET LA PEINTURE

32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-25 11:00:00

fin : 2026-07-25

Date(s) :

2026-07-25

Wilde et la peinture.

Conférence de Marie-Laure Ruiz-Maugis.

Féru des théories sur l’esthétisme (Pater, Ruskin…), Wilde défend les peintres préraphaélites (Burne Jones) mais aussi Whistler et Sargent. Son roman Le Portrait de Dorian Gray, réflexion sur l’artiste et son modèle, la jeunesse, la beauté, postule que l’art doit s’affranchir de toute morale.

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32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 9 63 68 34 54

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English :

Wilde and painting.

Lecture by Marie-Laure Ruiz-Maugis.

Fascinated by the theories of aestheticism (Pater, Ruskin…), Wilde defended the Pre-Raphaelite painters (Burne Jones) as well as Whistler and Sargent. His novel The Portrait of Dorian Gray, a reflection on the artist and his model, youth and beauty, postulates that art must free itself from all morality.

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L’événement NAVA 2026 RENCONTRES WILDE ET LA PEINTURE Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par