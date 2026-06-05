Limoux

NAVA 2026 RENCONTRES HIPPIAS PLATON

32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-28 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-28

Date(s) :

2026-07-28

Hippias Platon

Lecture à deux voix, par Claude Aufaure et Eddie Chignara, d’extraits du dialogue de Platon, traduction nouvelle d’Arnaud Testut-Prouha. Socrate interroge Hippias pour savoir lequel d’Achille ou d’Ulysse est le meilleur. Est-ce l’homme sincère ou le menteur ? Platon nous promène de paradoxe en paradoxe dans ce dialogue philosophique vertigineux.

Entrée libre

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32 Promenade du Tivoli Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 9 63 68 34 54

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English :

Hippias Plato

A two-voice reading by Claude Aufaure and Eddie Chignara of excerpts from Plato?s dialogue, in a new translation by Arnaud Testut-Prouha. Socrates questions Hippias as to whether Achilles or Ulysses is the better man. Is it the sincere man or the liar? Plato takes us from paradox to paradox in this dizzying philosophical dialogue.

Free admission

L’événement NAVA 2026 RENCONTRES HIPPIAS PLATON Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par