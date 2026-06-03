OPEN CAVES 2026 SIEUR D’ARQUES Limoux
OPEN CAVES 2026 SIEUR D’ARQUES Limoux mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Limoux
OPEN CAVES 2026 SIEUR D’ARQUES
22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01 18:30:00
fin : 2026-07-01
Date(s) :
2026-07-01
Soirée Open Cave Première Bulle
Les vignerons de Sieur d’Arques vous ouvrent les portes du magnifique Domaine de Flandry pour la 6e édition de l’Open Cave !
Au programme à partir de 18h30
Dégustation de vins et bulles
Foodtrucks gourmands
Ambiance musicale par le DJ Julian Staxx
Animations et surprises
Entrée gratuite. Parking sur place. CB acceptée
.
22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 74 63 45 contact@sieurdarques.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Open Cave Evening Première Bulle
The Sieur d?Arques winemakers open the doors of the magnificent Domaine de Flandry for the 6th edition of the Open Cave!
On the program from 6.30pm:
Wine and bubble tasting
Gourmet foodtrucks
Musical entertainment by DJ Julian Staxx
Entertainment and surprises
Free admission. Parking on site. Credit cards accepted
L’événement OPEN CAVES 2026 SIEUR D’ARQUES Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par
À voir aussi à Limoux (Aude)
- LES BALADES DU DOMAINE DE FLANDRY Limoux 11 juin 2026
- LES BALADES DU DOMAINE DE FLANDRY Limoux 18 juin 2026
- SOIRÉE DE LANCEMENT DES OPEN CAVES Limoux 24 juin 2026
- LES BALADES DU DOMAINE DE FLANDRY Limoux 25 juin 2026
- SAISON MUSICALE À L’AUDITORIUM DUO JBANOV Limoux 25 juin 2026