Limoux

OPEN CAVES 2026 SIEUR D’ARQUES

22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-01 18:30:00

fin : 2026-07-01

Date(s) :

2026-07-01

Soirée Open Cave Première Bulle

Les vignerons de Sieur d’Arques vous ouvrent les portes du magnifique Domaine de Flandry pour la 6e édition de l’Open Cave !

Au programme à partir de 18h30

Dégustation de vins et bulles

Foodtrucks gourmands

Ambiance musicale par le DJ Julian Staxx

Animations et surprises

Entrée gratuite. Parking sur place. CB acceptée

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22 Chemin de Saint-Andrieu Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 74 63 45 contact@sieurdarques.com

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English :

Open Cave Evening Première Bulle

The Sieur d?Arques winemakers open the doors of the magnificent Domaine de Flandry for the 6th edition of the Open Cave!

On the program from 6.30pm:

Wine and bubble tasting

Gourmet foodtrucks

Musical entertainment by DJ Julian Staxx

Entertainment and surprises

Free admission. Parking on site. Credit cards accepted

L’événement OPEN CAVES 2026 SIEUR D’ARQUES Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par