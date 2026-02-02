Fest’Italia

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-06 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-06

Célébrons ensemble les 27 ans de Fest’Italia ! Préparez-vous à plonger dans l’ambiance exaltée de l’Italie pendant 5 jours sur la Promenade A. Simon-Lorière en bord de mer.

.

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Fest’Italia

Let’s celebrate 27 years of Fest’Italia together! Get ready to immerse yourself in the exhilarating atmosphere of Italy for 5 days on the Promenade A. Simon-Lorière by the sea.



Immerse yourself in the warm atmosphere of a genuine Italian village, specially set up for the occasion in Sainte-Maxime. Authentic flavors, quality products straight from Italy, crafts, gastronomy, and the Italian way of life await you for a truly immersive sensory experience. Entertainment, music, and festive moments will punctuate this event, celebrating the Dolce Vita.



The full program will be revealed soon…

L’événement Fest’Italia Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-02-02 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime