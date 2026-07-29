Informations pratiques

Lagrasse

FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA

Lagrasse Aude

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-22 20:30:00

fin : 2026-10-22

Date(s) :

2026-10-22

Alba Flamenca c’est le festival qui met en valeur la culture et la danse venue d’Andalousie.

Pour sa deuxième édition, le festival vous propose cinq jours d’émotions et de rencontres autour du flamenco d’aujourd’hui. Après le succès de sa première édition, le Festival Alba Flamenca revient avec une programmation d’exception réunissant des artistes majeurs de la scène flamenca espagnole et européenne. Entre grands concerts, danse, théâtre chorégraphique, créations inédites, masterclasses et moments de convivialité, le festival invite le public à découvrir un flamenco vivant, audacieux et profondément ancré dans la tradition.

Soirée d’ouverture partenarait avec la CCRLCM

COINCIDENCIAS Création musicale Flamenco contemporain, jazz et musiques du monde

Le festival s’ouvre avec Coincidencias, une création originale où dialoguent virtuosité, improvisation et émotion. Autour de l’immense harmoniciste Antonio Serrano, reconnu comme l’un des plus grands spécialistes mondiaux de l’harmonica, se réunissent Antonio Serrano harmonica Lorenzo Moya piano Jonathan Reyes chant flamenco Álvaro Mora guitare flamenca Bandolero percussions Alejandra López contrebasse María Canea danse flamenca Un spectacle d’une grande intensité où le flamenco rencontre le jazz, la musique classique et les musiques du monde. Une création d’une rare virtuosité qui réunit quelques-uns des artistes les plus talentueux de leur génération.

Réservation en ligne

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Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 6 30 36 86 47 geckoproeurope@gmail.com

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English :

Alba Flamenca is a festival that showcases the culture and dance of Andalusia.

For its second edition, the festival offers five days of excitement and encounters centered on contemporary flamenco. Following the success of its first edition, the Alba Flamenca Festival returns with an exceptional lineup featuring leading artists from the Spanish and European flamenco scene. Featuring major concerts, dance, choreographed theater, original productions, masterclasses, and opportunities for socializing, the festival invites the public to discover a vibrant, daring form of flamenco that is deeply rooted in tradition.

Opening Night—in partnership with the CCRLCM

COINCIDENCIAS: A Musical Creation—Contemporary Flamenco, Jazz, and World Music

The festival opens with Coincidencias, an original production where virtuosity, improvisation, and emotion come together. Led by the legendary harmonica player Antonio Serrano, recognized as one of the world’s foremost harmonica specialists, the ensemble features: Antonio Serrano on harmonica, Lorenzo Moya on piano, Jonathan Reyes on flamenco vocals, %C1lvaro Mora on flamenco guitar: Bandolero; percussion: Alejandra López; double bass: Mareda Canea; flamenco dance. A highly intense performance where flamenco meets jazz, classical music, and world music. A performance of rare virtuosity that brings together some of the most talented artists of their generation.

Online reservations

L’événement FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par