FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA Lagrasse
jeudi 22 octobre 2026 · Lagrasse
Informations pratiques
Lagrasse
FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA
Lagrasse Aude
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-22 20:30:00
fin : 2026-10-22
Date(s) :
2026-10-22
Alba Flamenca c’est le festival qui met en valeur la culture et la danse venue d’Andalousie.
Pour sa deuxième édition, le festival vous propose cinq jours d’émotions et de rencontres autour du flamenco d’aujourd’hui. Après le succès de sa première édition, le Festival Alba Flamenca revient avec une programmation d’exception réunissant des artistes majeurs de la scène flamenca espagnole et européenne. Entre grands concerts, danse, théâtre chorégraphique, créations inédites, masterclasses et moments de convivialité, le festival invite le public à découvrir un flamenco vivant, audacieux et profondément ancré dans la tradition.
Soirée d’ouverture partenarait avec la CCRLCM
COINCIDENCIAS Création musicale Flamenco contemporain, jazz et musiques du monde
Le festival s’ouvre avec Coincidencias, une création originale où dialoguent virtuosité, improvisation et émotion. Autour de l’immense harmoniciste Antonio Serrano, reconnu comme l’un des plus grands spécialistes mondiaux de l’harmonica, se réunissent Antonio Serrano harmonica Lorenzo Moya piano Jonathan Reyes chant flamenco Álvaro Mora guitare flamenca Bandolero percussions Alejandra López contrebasse María Canea danse flamenca Un spectacle d’une grande intensité où le flamenco rencontre le jazz, la musique classique et les musiques du monde. Une création d’une rare virtuosité qui réunit quelques-uns des artistes les plus talentueux de leur génération.
Réservation en ligne
.
Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 6 30 36 86 47 geckoproeurope@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Alba Flamenca is a festival that showcases the culture and dance of Andalusia.
For its second edition, the festival offers five days of excitement and encounters centered on contemporary flamenco. Following the success of its first edition, the Alba Flamenca Festival returns with an exceptional lineup featuring leading artists from the Spanish and European flamenco scene. Featuring major concerts, dance, choreographed theater, original productions, masterclasses, and opportunities for socializing, the festival invites the public to discover a vibrant, daring form of flamenco that is deeply rooted in tradition.
Opening Night—in partnership with the CCRLCM
COINCIDENCIAS: A Musical Creation—Contemporary Flamenco, Jazz, and World Music
The festival opens with Coincidencias, an original production where virtuosity, improvisation, and emotion come together. Led by the legendary harmonica player Antonio Serrano, recognized as one of the world’s foremost harmonica specialists, the ensemble features: Antonio Serrano on harmonica, Lorenzo Moya on piano, Jonathan Reyes on flamenco vocals, %C1lvaro Mora on flamenco guitar: Bandolero; percussion: Alejandra López; double bass: Mareda Canea; flamenco dance. A highly intense performance where flamenco meets jazz, classical music, and world music. A performance of rare virtuosity that brings together some of the most talented artists of their generation.
Online reservations
L’événement FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par
À voir aussi à Lagrasse (Aude)
- VISITE GUIDÉE LAGRASSE ET SES PLAFONDS MÉDIÉVAUX Lagrasse 9 août 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE LAGRASSE ET SES PLAFONDS MÉDIÉVAUX Lagrasse 16 août 2026
- LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse 20 août 2026
- MARCHÉ DES POTIERS Lagrasse 21 août 2026
- LES PTIBALS FESTIVAL FOLK 10ÈME ÉDITION Lagrasse 21 août 2026