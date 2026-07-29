Informations pratiques

Lagrasse

FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA

Lagrasse Aude

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-23 10:00:00

fin : 2026-10-23 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-23

Alba Flamenca c’est le festival qui met en valeur la culture et la danse venue d’Andalousie.

Pour sa deuxième édition, le festival vous propose cinq jours d’émotions et de rencontres autour du flamenco d’aujourd’hui. Après le succès de sa première édition, le Festival Alba Flamenca revient avec une programmation d’exception réunissant des artistes majeurs de la scène flamenca espagnole et européenne. Entre grands concerts, danse, théâtre chorégraphique, créations inédites, masterclasses et moments de convivialité, le festival invite le public à découvrir un flamenco vivant, audacieux et profondément ancré dans la tradition.

AU PROGRAMME

10h-12h Salle polyvalente de Lagrasse Masterclass débutants

14h-16h Masterclasses

Danses flamenca avec Maria Canea Cellier Abbaye de Lagrasse

Chant flamenca avec Jonathan Reyes Bibliothèque de Lagrasse

Guitare flamenca avec Alvaro Mora Cellier Abbaye de Lagrasse

18h Restauration préparée avec passion par les bénévoles, sur réservation

Spectacle ATÁVICO María Canea Spectacle de danse flamenca contemporaine, avec Álvaro Mora (guitare flamenca) et Jonathan Reyes (chant) Avec Atávico, la danseuse et chorégraphe María Canea livre une œuvre puissante, intime et profondément personnelle. Entre mémoire, héritage et identité, cette création explore les racines du flamenco à travers une écriture chorégraphique sensible qui mêle tradition et modernité. Chaque geste, chaque silence et chaque mouvement racontent une histoire où se croisent émotion, force et poésie

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Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 6 30 36 86 47 geckoprodeurop@gmail.com

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English :

Alba Flamenca is a festival that showcases the culture and dance of Andalusia.

For its second edition, the festival offers five days of excitement and encounters centered on contemporary flamenco. Following the success of its first edition, the Alba Flamenca Festival returns with an exceptional lineup featuring leading artists from the Spanish and European flamenco scene. Featuring major concerts, dance, choreographed theater, original productions, masterclasses, and opportunities for socializing, the festival invites the public to discover a vibrant, daring form of flamenco that is deeply rooted in tradition.

ON THE PROGRAM:

10 a.m.–12 p.m. Lagrasse Multipurpose Hall: Beginners’ Masterclass

2:00 PM–4:00 PM: Masterclasses

Flamenco dance with Maria Canea Lagrasse Abbey Cellar

Flamenco singing with Jonathan Reyes Lagrasse Library

Flamenco guitar with Alvaro Mora Lagrasse Abbey Cellar

6:00 PM: Meal prepared with passion by volunteers; reservations required

Performance: AT%C1VICO ? Mar%EDa Canea Contemporary flamenco dance performance, featuring %C1lvaro Mora (flamenco guitar) and Jonathan Reyes (vocals) With At%E1vico, dancer and choreographer Mar%EDa Canea presents a powerful, intimate, and deeply personal work. Blending memory, heritage, and identity, this production explores the roots of flamenco through a sensitive choreographic style that blends tradition and modernity. Every gesture, every silence, and every movement tells a story where emotion, strength, and poetry intersect.

L’événement FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par