Informations pratiques

Lagrasse

FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA

Lagrasse Aude

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-24 09:00:00

fin : 2026-10-24 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-24

Alba Flamenca c’est le festival qui met en valeur la culture et la danse venue d’Andalousie.

Pour sa deuxième édition, le festival vous propose cinq jours d’émotions et de rencontres autour du flamenco d’aujourd’hui. Après le succès de sa première édition, le Festival Alba Flamenca revient avec une programmation d’exception réunissant des artistes majeurs de la scène flamenca espagnole et européenne. Entre grands concerts, danse, théâtre chorégraphique, créations inédites, masterclasses et moments de convivialité, le festival invite le public à découvrir un flamenco vivant, audacieux et profondément ancré dans la tradition.

9h-12h salle polyvalente de Lagrasse Stage de Sévillanes réservation en ligne

14h-15h30 suite du stage

16h-18h Place de la halle grand Bal Sévillan, ouvert à tous, où danseurs débutants et confirmés partageront un moment festif dans une ambiance andalouse conviviale. Gratuit.

18h ouverture de l’espace de restauration.

20h30 Tablao Flamenco Juan José Villar Le flamenco traditionnel dans toute son intensité

Le festival retrouve l’atmosphère authentique des célèbres tablaos andalous. Autour du danseur Juan José Villar, la scène accueille Juan José Villar danse José Andrés Cortés guitare flamenca Joaquín El Duende chant Pocholo percussions Un spectacle vibrant où se succèdent soleá, bulerías, tangos et alegrías dans la plus pure tradition flamenca. L’énergie du chant, la puissance de la danse et la virtuosité de la guitare offrent au public une immersion totale dans l’univers du flamenco.

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Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 6 30 36 86 47 geckoprodeurope@gmail.com

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English :

Alba Flamenca is a festival that showcases the culture and dance of Andalusia.

For its second edition, the festival offers five days of excitement and encounters centered on contemporary flamenco. Following the success of its first edition, the Alba Flamenca Festival returns with an exceptional lineup featuring leading artists from the Spanish and European flamenco scene. Featuring major concerts, dance, choreographed theater, original productions, masterclasses, and opportunities for socializing, the festival invites the public to discover a vibrant, daring form of flamenco that is deeply rooted in tradition.

9 a.m.–12 p.m. Lagrasse Multipurpose Hall: Sevillanas Workshop online registration required

2:00–3:30 p.m.: continuation of the workshop

4:00 PM–6:00 PM Place de la Halle: Grand Sevillanas Ball, open to all, where beginner and experienced dancers will share a festive moment in a friendly Andalusian atmosphere. Free.

6:00 PM: Dining area opens.

8:30 PM: Tablao Flamenco with Juan José Villar—Traditional flamenco in all its intensity

The festival recaptures the authentic atmosphere of the famous Andalusian tablaos. Centered around dancer Juan José Villar, the stage features: Juan José Villar (dance), José Andrés Cortés ( flamenco guitar by Joaquín “El Duende” ? vocals by Pocholo ? percussion A vibrant show featuring a succession of sole, bulerías, tangos, and alegrías in the purest flamenco tradition. The energy of the singing, the power of the dance, and the virtuosity of the guitar offer the audience a total immersion in the world of flamenco.

L’événement FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par