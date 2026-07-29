Informations pratiques

Lagrasse

FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA

Lagrasse Aude

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-25 09:00:00

fin : 2026-10-25 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-25

Alba Flamenca c’est le festival qui met en valeur la culture et la danse venue d’Andalousie.

Pour sa deuxième édition, le festival vous propose cinq jours d’émotions et de rencontres autour du flamenco d’aujourd’hui. Après le succès de sa première édition, le Festival Alba Flamenca revient avec une programmation d’exception réunissant des artistes majeurs de la scène flamenca espagnole et européenne. Entre grands concerts, danse, théâtre chorégraphique, créations inédites, masterclasses et moments de convivialité, le festival invite le public à découvrir un flamenco vivant, audacieux et profondément ancré dans la tradition.

9h-11h Masterclasses par Juan José Villar

12h45 Déjeuner de clôture Fideua maison et dessert

15h-17h Masterclasses de danse par Céline Daussan

18h ouverture de l’espace de restauration (cuisine maison généreuse et gourmande, préparée avec passion par l’équipe de bénévoles.

11h30 Spectacle de clôture LA ROSA NEGRA Création chorégraphique Danse flamenca Le festival s’achève avec La Rosa Negra, une création portée par la danseuse Céline Daussan. Accompagnée de Leny Creff, Luisa Muñoz et Martcho Claveria, elle propose un spectacle où l’élégance, la puissance et la poésie du flamenco se conjuguent dans une mise en scène raffinée. Une clôture tout en émotion, célébrant la richesse expressive du flamenco contemporain.

Tout au long du festival Masterclasses Les artistes invités partageront leur savoir-faire lors de masterclasses ouvertes aux amateurs comme aux danseurs confirmés Danse flamenca Guitare flamenca Chant flamenco Percussions Sévillanes.

Une occasion exceptionnelle de se former auprès d’artistes internationaux reconnus. Bal Sévillan Ouvert à tous, ce grand bal populaire fera vibrer le cœur de Lagrasse au rythme des sévillanes dans une ambiance chaleureuse et festive.

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Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 6 30 36 86 47 geckoproeurop@gmail.com

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English :

Alba Flamenca is a festival that showcases the culture and dance of Andalusia.

For its second edition, the festival offers five days of excitement and encounters centered on contemporary flamenco. Following the success of its first edition, the Alba Flamenca Festival returns with an exceptional lineup featuring leading artists from the Spanish and European flamenco scenes. Featuring major concerts, dance, choreographed theater, original works, masterclasses, and opportunities for socializing, the festival invites the public to discover a vibrant, daring flamenco that is deeply rooted in tradition.

9 a.m.–11 a.m.: Masterclasses by Juan José Villar

12:45 p.m.: Closing lunch—homemade fideuá and dessert

3 p.m.–5 p.m.: Dance masterclasses by Céline Daussan

6:00 PM: Dining area opens (hearty, gourmet homemade cuisine, prepared with passion by the team of volunteers)

11:30 a.m.: Closing performance—LA ROSA NEGRA, a choreographic creation? Flamenco dance The festival concludes with La Rosa Negra, a production led by dancer Céline Daussan. Accompanied by Leny Creff, Luisa Muñoz, and Martcho Claveria, she presents a performance where the elegance, power, and poetry of flamenco come together in a refined staging. A closing performance full of emotion, celebrating the expressive richness of contemporary flamenco.

Throughout the festival: Masterclasses. The invited artists will share their expertise during masterclasses open to both amateurs and experienced dancers: Flamenco dance, Flamenco guitar, Flamenco singing, and Sevillian percussion.

An exceptional opportunity to learn from renowned international artists. Sevillanas Ball Open to all, this grand public ball will make the heart of Lagrasse come alive to the rhythm of the sevillanas in a warm and festive atmosphere.

L’événement FESTIVAL ALBA FLAMENCA Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par