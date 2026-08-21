Informations pratiques

Fabrezan

FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ

Fabrezan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-04 17:00:00

fin : 2026-09-04

Date(s) :

2026-09-04

Pour sa 23ème édition, le festival débranché vous propose une large programmation !

Restauration sur place tous les soirs du festival proposée par l’association Les arbres citoyens.

Au programme

– 17h Ouverture du festival et inauguration exposition de la sculpture de Sylviane Selma

– 18h30 Déambulation sonore Terrabastal, païsagte sonor de Didac Cubarsis

– 20h Concert électroacoustique salle polyvalente

– 21h15 Exposition Sérigraphies salle des fêtes

– 21h30 Projection film 7 promenades de Pierre Creton et Vincent Barré

.

Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 78 77 12 44 le_greca@yahoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For its 23rd edition, the D%E9branch%E9 festival offers a wide-ranging program!

On-site dining will be available every evening of the festival, provided by the association Les arbres citoyens.

On the program:

– 5:00 p.m.: Festival opening and inauguration of Sylviane Selma’s sculpture exhibition

– 6:30 p.m.: Sound walk “Terrabastal, pa%EFsagte sonor” by Didac Cubarsis

– 8:00 p.m.: Electroacoustic concert multipurpose hall

– 9:15 p.m.: Screenprint exhibition festival hall

– 9:30 p.m.: Screening of the film “7 promenades” by Pierre Creton and Vincent Barré

L’événement FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par