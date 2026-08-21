FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan
vendredi 4 septembre 2026 · Fabrezan
Informations pratiques
Fabrezan
FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ
Fabrezan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-04 17:00:00
fin : 2026-09-04
Date(s) :
2026-09-04
Pour sa 23ème édition, le festival débranché vous propose une large programmation !
Restauration sur place tous les soirs du festival proposée par l’association Les arbres citoyens.
Au programme
– 17h Ouverture du festival et inauguration exposition de la sculpture de Sylviane Selma
– 18h30 Déambulation sonore Terrabastal, païsagte sonor de Didac Cubarsis
– 20h Concert électroacoustique salle polyvalente
– 21h15 Exposition Sérigraphies salle des fêtes
– 21h30 Projection film 7 promenades de Pierre Creton et Vincent Barré
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Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 78 77 12 44 le_greca@yahoo.fr
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English :
For its 23rd edition, the D%E9branch%E9 festival offers a wide-ranging program!
On-site dining will be available every evening of the festival, provided by the association Les arbres citoyens.
On the program:
– 5:00 p.m.: Festival opening and inauguration of Sylviane Selma’s sculpture exhibition
– 6:30 p.m.: Sound walk “Terrabastal, pa%EFsagte sonor” by Didac Cubarsis
– 8:00 p.m.: Electroacoustic concert multipurpose hall
– 9:15 p.m.: Screenprint exhibition festival hall
– 9:30 p.m.: Screening of the film “7 promenades” by Pierre Creton and Vincent Barré
L’événement FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par
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