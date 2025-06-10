FESTIVAL DES JEUNES VOIX MELEES

Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-13

fin : 2026-05-17

Date(s) :

2026-05-13

Un festival de choeurs d’enfants et d’adolescents à domicile !

Des concerts pendant 5 jours dans toute la ville de Thuir (66) !

Et s’y on s’y retrouvait ?

.

Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 13 27 73 85 festivaljvm@laligue66.org

English :

A festival of children’s and teenage choirs at home!

5 days of concerts all over Thuir (66)!

Why not join us?

German :

Ein Festival für Kinder- und Jugendchöre zu Hause!

Konzerte an 5 Tagen in der ganzen Stadt Thuir (66)!

Wie wäre es, wenn wir uns dort treffen?

Italiano :

Un festival di cori di bambini e ragazzi a domicilio!

5 giorni di concerti in tutta la Thuir (66)!

Perché non venire?

Espanol :

¡Un festival de coros infantiles y juveniles en casa!

5 días de conciertos por todo Thuir (66)

¿Por qué no venir?

L’événement FESTIVAL DES JEUNES VOIX MELEES Thuir a été mis à jour le 2025-06-02 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR