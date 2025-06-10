FESTIVAL DES JEUNES VOIX MELEES Thuir
FESTIVAL DES JEUNES VOIX MELEES Thuir mercredi 13 mai 2026.
FESTIVAL DES JEUNES VOIX MELEES
Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-13
fin : 2026-05-17
Date(s) :
2026-05-13
Un festival de choeurs d’enfants et d’adolescents à domicile !
Des concerts pendant 5 jours dans toute la ville de Thuir (66) !
Et s’y on s’y retrouvait ?
.
Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 13 27 73 85 festivaljvm@laligue66.org
English :
A festival of children’s and teenage choirs at home!
5 days of concerts all over Thuir (66)!
Why not join us?
German :
Ein Festival für Kinder- und Jugendchöre zu Hause!
Konzerte an 5 Tagen in der ganzen Stadt Thuir (66)!
Wie wäre es, wenn wir uns dort treffen?
Italiano :
Un festival di cori di bambini e ragazzi a domicilio!
5 giorni di concerti in tutta la Thuir (66)!
Perché non venire?
Espanol :
¡Un festival de coros infantiles y juveniles en casa!
5 días de conciertos por todo Thuir (66)
¿Por qué no venir?
L’événement FESTIVAL DES JEUNES VOIX MELEES Thuir a été mis à jour le 2025-06-02 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR