THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES -SAISON CULTURELLE 25/26 VA DE BACH Thuir jeudi 7 mai 2026.

Boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 21 – 21 – 23

Tarif abonné

Début : 2026-05-07 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-07

2026-05-07

Jeudi 7 mai à 20h30.

Va de Bach.

Et si Bach, sa musique et son univers nous émouvaient et nous faisaient rire? Inspiré par la musique du grand compositeur, Va de Bach (il s’agit de Bach) rapproche sa musique à la danse.

Entre accords et silences, en…

Boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 67 87 culture.animation@thuir.fr

English :

Thursday, May 7 at 8:30pm.

Go with Bach.

What if Bach, his music and his world moved us and made us laugh? Inspired by the great composer’s music, Va de Bach (it’s about Bach) brings his music closer to dance.

Between chords and silences, in…

German :

Donnerstag, den 7. Mai um 20:30 Uhr

Va de Bach.

Was wäre, wenn Bach, seine Musik und seine Welt uns berühren und zum Lachen bringen würden? Inspiriert von der Musik des großen Komponisten, bringt Va de Bach (es handelt sich um Bach) seine Musik dem Tanz näher.

Zwischen Akkorden und Stille, in…

Italiano :

Giovedì 7 maggio alle 20.30.

Vai con Bach.

E se Bach, la sua musica e il suo mondo ci emozionassero e ci facessero ridere? Ispirato alla musica del grande compositore, Va de Bach (si tratta di Bach) avvicina la sua musica alla danza.

Tra accordi e silenzi, in…

Espanol :

Jueves 7 de mayo a las 20.30 h.

Ve con Bach.

¿Y si Bach, su música y su mundo nos conmovieran y nos hicieran reír? Inspirándose en la música del gran compositor, Va de Bach acerca su música a la danza.

Entre acordes y silencios, en…

