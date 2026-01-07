FESTIVAL DU RIRE DE CANET 2 SCENES OUVERTES Canet-en-Roussillon
FESTIVAL DU RIRE DE CANET 2 SCENES OUVERTES Canet-en-Roussillon vendredi 22 mai 2026.
FESTIVAL DU RIRE DE CANET 2 SCENES OUVERTES
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18
Début : Lundi 2026-05-22 19:00:00
fin : 2026-05-22 23:30:00
2026-05-22 2026-05-23
Vous avez envie de rire et de faire travailler vos zygomatiques ?
Les spectacles comiques et les sketchs de vos humoristes préférés sont là pour ça.
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie modicaclaudia@gmail.com
English :
In the mood for a good laugh and a good workout?
That’s what comedy shows and sketches by your favorite comedians are for.
