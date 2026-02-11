Festival International du Film d’Animation

Annecy Haute-Savoie

Début : 2026-06-21

fin : 2026-06-27

2026-06-21

Découvrez les derniers chefs-d’œuvre animés, repérez les tendances actuelles et de demain, rencontrez vos réalisateurs préférés et les talents émergents… dans l’ambiance conviviale du Festival international du film d’animation d’Annecy !

Annecy 74000 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 10 09 00 info@citia.org

English : Festival International du Film d’Animation

Discover the Annecy Festival, the place of reference for animation in the world with the Mifa, the professional appointment for the industry, the conferences and the Call for projects.

