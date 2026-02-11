Festival International du Film d’Animation Annecy
Festival International du Film d’Animation Annecy dimanche 21 juin 2026.
Festival International du Film d’Animation
Annecy Haute-Savoie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-21
fin : 2026-06-27
Date(s) :
2026-06-21
Découvrez les derniers chefs-d’œuvre animés, repérez les tendances actuelles et de demain, rencontrez vos réalisateurs préférés et les talents émergents… dans l’ambiance conviviale du Festival international du film d’animation d’Annecy !
.
Annecy 74000 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 10 09 00 info@citia.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Festival International du Film d’Animation
Discover the Annecy Festival, the place of reference for animation in the world with the Mifa, the professional appointment for the industry, the conferences and the Call for projects.
L’événement Festival International du Film d’Animation Annecy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par Office de Tourisme du Lac d’Annecy