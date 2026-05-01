Liverdun

Festival international du tatouage de Liverdun

1 rue de Quimper Liverdun Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-08 11:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-08 2026-05-09 2026-05-10

Retrouvez l’univers du tatouage dans toute sa diversité sur le thème de la femme présenté par Femke Fatale, la célèbre présentatrice du mondial de Paris.

A découvrir des artistes en déambulation, des shows, des concerts et bien sûr des tatoueurs du monde entier réunis pour cette belle édition. Profitez-en pour vous faire tatouer sur place, c’est l’occasion !

50 tatoueurs, 20 exposants, foodtrucks et buvette sur place.

TARIFS: Vendredi 8 mai 5 €

– Samedi 9 mai et dimanche 10 mai 7 €

– Pass 3 jours 15 €

Billetterie sur placeTout public

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1 rue de Quimper Liverdun 54460 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 24 46 76

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English :

Discover the world of tattooing in all its diversity, on the theme of women, presented by Femke Fatale, the famous presenter of the Paris Mondial.

Discover strolling artists, shows, concerts and, of course, tattoo artists from all over the world gathered for this beautiful edition. This is your chance to get a tattoo on the spot!

50 tattoo artists, 20 exhibitors, foodtrucks and refreshments on site.

RATES: Friday May 8: 5 ?

– Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10: 7 ?

– 3-day pass: 15 ?

On-site ticketing

L’événement Festival international du tatouage de Liverdun Liverdun a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par TOURISME BASSIN de POMPEY