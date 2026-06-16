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Festival itinérant Barzed Ô Bark Montertelot

Festival itinérant Barzed Ô Bark Montertelot samedi 1 août 2026.

Ville : 56800 Montertelot

Département : Morbihan

Début : samedi 1 août 2026

Fin : samedi 1 août 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif :

Montertelot

Festival itinérant Barzed Ô Bark

Montertelot Morbihan

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01

Date(s) :
2026-08-01

Le festival itinérant Barzed Ô Bark avec le groupe Hélianthème, folk celtique, revient cette année nous offrir des concerts sur scène flottante le long du canal de Blain à Josselin. A 19h.   .

Montertelot 56800 Morbihan Bretagne +33 7 68 75 46 91 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Festival itinérant Barzed Ô Bark Montertelot a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT JOSSELIN Destination Brocéliande

À voir aussi à Montertelot (Morbihan)