Festival itinérant Barzed Ô Bark Montertelot
Festival itinérant Barzed Ô Bark Montertelot samedi 1 août 2026.
Montertelot
Festival itinérant Barzed Ô Bark
Montertelot Morbihan
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01
Date(s) :
2026-08-01
Le festival itinérant Barzed Ô Bark avec le groupe Hélianthème, folk celtique, revient cette année nous offrir des concerts sur scène flottante le long du canal de Blain à Josselin. A 19h. .
Montertelot 56800 Morbihan Bretagne +33 7 68 75 46 91
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Festival itinérant Barzed Ô Bark Montertelot a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT JOSSELIN Destination Brocéliande
À voir aussi à Montertelot (Morbihan)
- Concert Au bord de l’Oust Montertelot 30 juin 2026
- Vide-grenier et fête champêtre Montertelot 15 août 2026