Saint-Nazaire-d’Aude

FESTIVAL LA TEMPORA BALADE AIGA PRECIOSA

Saint-Nazaire-d’Aude Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-06 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-06 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-06

18h-20h30 Balade Aiga Preciosa Chemin des Hortes

Flâner le long du chemin des Hortes et se laisser surprendre par des lieux singuliers.

Entrez dans un espace naturel remarquable façonné par la passion d’Henry et Mariana Larregola et découvrez les routes d’eau du narbonnais , une exposition patrimoniale qui invite à revivre l’histoire du canal du Midi, du canal de Jonction et du canal de la Robine, ces trames bleues qui structurent et alimentent notre territoire.

Cher aux lavandières d’antan, à l’ombre des voilages, profitez du réaménagement du site du lavoir, une pause singulière pour terminer ce parcours ressourçant.

A partir de 19 h Buvette + Foodtrucks

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Saint-Nazaire-d’Aude 11120 Aude Occitanie

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English :

6:00–8:30 PM: Aiga Preciosa Walk Chemin des Hortes

Stroll along the Chemin des Hortes and let yourself be surprised by unique spots.

Step into a remarkable natural space shaped by the passion of Henry and Mariana Larregola and discover “The Waterways of the Narbonne Region,” a heritage exhibition that invites you to relive the history of the Canal du Midi, the Canal de Jonction, and the Canal de la Robine—these blue veins that structure and nourish our region.

Beloved by the washerwomen of yesteryear, in the shade of the curtains, enjoy the renovation of the washhouse site—a unique break to conclude this rejuvenating journey.

Starting at 7 p.m.: Refreshments + Food Trucks

L’événement FESTIVAL LA TEMPORA BALADE AIGA PRECIOSA Saint-Nazaire-d’Aude a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par