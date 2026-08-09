AGENDA · Osséja
FESTIVAL LES CLES DU CLASSIQUE AMOURS TOUJOURS: DUO FORTECELLO Osséja
dimanche 9 août 2026 · Osséja
Informations pratiques
Osséja
FESTIVAL LES CLES DU CLASSIQUE AMOURS TOUJOURS: DUO FORTECELLO
Osséja Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-09 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09
Date(s) :
2026-08-09
Concert d’ouverture avec le Duo Fortecello: Amours toujours CONCERT GRATUIT!!…
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Osséja 66340 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 84 07 35 45
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English :
Opening Concert with the Fortecello Duo: Amours toujours FREE CONCERT!!…
L’événement FESTIVAL LES CLES DU CLASSIQUE AMOURS TOUJOURS: DUO FORTECELLO Osséja a été mis à jour le 2026-08-02 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE