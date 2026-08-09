UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Osséja

FESTIVAL LES CLES DU CLASSIQUE AMOURS TOUJOURS: DUO FORTECELLO Osséja

dimanche 9 août 2026 · Osséja

FESTIVAL LES CLES DU CLASSIQUE AMOURS TOUJOURS: DUO FORTECELLO Osséja

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 9 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 9 août 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Ville
66340 Osséja
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Osséja

FESTIVAL LES CLES DU CLASSIQUE AMOURS TOUJOURS: DUO FORTECELLO

Osséja Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-09 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :
2026-08-09

Concert d’ouverture avec le Duo Fortecello: Amours toujours CONCERT GRATUIT!!…
  .

Osséja 66340 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 84 07 35 45 

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English :

Opening Concert with the Fortecello Duo: Amours toujours FREE CONCERT!!…

L’événement FESTIVAL LES CLES DU CLASSIQUE AMOURS TOUJOURS: DUO FORTECELLO Osséja a été mis à jour le 2026-08-02 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE

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