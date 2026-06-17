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FESTIVAL LYRIQUE DINER CONCERT ORCHESTRE DU CHAMBRE DU ROUSSILLON Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

FESTIVAL LYRIQUE DINER CONCERT ORCHESTRE DU CHAMBRE DU ROUSSILLON Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

FESTIVAL LYRIQUE DINER CONCERT ORCHESTRE DU CHAMBRE DU ROUSSILLON Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines dimanche 19 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Rue de l'Église

Ville : 66740 Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : dimanche 19 juillet 2026

Fin : lundi 20 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 19:30:00

Tarif : 16 16 16 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

FESTIVAL LYRIQUE DINER CONCERT ORCHESTRE DU CHAMBRE DU ROUSSILLON

Rue de l’Église Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-19 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-19 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-19

Soirée Dîner & Concert Orchestre de Chambre du Roussillon.
Savourez un dîner puis laissez-vous emporter par les plus grands airs classiques.
  .

Rue de l’Église Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Dinner & Concert Evening with the Roussillon Chamber Orchestra.
Enjoy dinner, then let yourself be swept away by the greatest classical melodies.

L’événement FESTIVAL LYRIQUE DINER CONCERT ORCHESTRE DU CHAMBRE DU ROUSSILLON Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

À voir aussi à Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines (Pyrénées-Orientales)