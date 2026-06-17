Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

FESTIVAL LYRIQUE DINER CONCERT ORCHESTRE DU CHAMBRE DU ROUSSILLON

Rue de l’Église Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-19 19:30:00

fin : 2026-07-19 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-19

Soirée Dîner & Concert Orchestre de Chambre du Roussillon.

Savourez un dîner puis laissez-vous emporter par les plus grands airs classiques.

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Rue de l’Église Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

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English :

Dinner & Concert Evening with the Roussillon Chamber Orchestra.

Enjoy dinner, then let yourself be swept away by the greatest classical melodies.

L’événement FESTIVAL LYRIQUE DINER CONCERT ORCHESTRE DU CHAMBRE DU ROUSSILLON Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE