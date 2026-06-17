FESTIVAL LYRIQUE DINER CONCERT ORCHESTRE DU CHAMBRE DU ROUSSILLON Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines
FESTIVAL LYRIQUE DINER CONCERT ORCHESTRE DU CHAMBRE DU ROUSSILLON Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines dimanche 19 juillet 2026.
Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines
FESTIVAL LYRIQUE DINER CONCERT ORCHESTRE DU CHAMBRE DU ROUSSILLON
Rue de l’Église Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-19 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-19 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-19
Soirée Dîner & Concert Orchestre de Chambre du Roussillon.
Savourez un dîner puis laissez-vous emporter par les plus grands airs classiques.
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Rue de l’Église Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Dinner & Concert Evening with the Roussillon Chamber Orchestra.
Enjoy dinner, then let yourself be swept away by the greatest classical melodies.
L’événement FESTIVAL LYRIQUE DINER CONCERT ORCHESTRE DU CHAMBRE DU ROUSSILLON Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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