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FESTIVAL LYRIQUE CHOEUR MADRIGALIS Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

FESTIVAL LYRIQUE CHOEUR MADRIGALIS Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

FESTIVAL LYRIQUE CHOEUR MADRIGALIS Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines jeudi 16 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Rue de l'Église

Ville : 66740 Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : jeudi 16 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 17 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif : 16 16 16 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

FESTIVAL LYRIQUE CHOEUR MADRIGALIS

Rue de l’Église Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-16 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-16 22:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-16

Concert Le Baroque Flamboyant vivez une immersion musicale au cœur du répertoire baroque.
Sur réservation. Plein tarif 16€, tarif réduit 12€ (enfants 18 ans, étudiant).
Billetterie sur place le soir même dans la limite des places restantes.
  .

Rue de l’Église Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Le Baroque Flamboyant Concert—experience a musical journey into the heart of the Baroque repertoire.
Reservations required. Full price: 16?, reduced price: 12? (children under 18, students).
Tickets available at the door on the night of the concert, subject to availability.

L’événement FESTIVAL LYRIQUE CHOEUR MADRIGALIS Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

À voir aussi à Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines (Pyrénées-Orientales)