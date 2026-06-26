Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines

FESTIVAL LYRIQUE CHOEUR MADRIGALIS

Rue de l’Église Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-16 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-16 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-16

Concert Le Baroque Flamboyant vivez une immersion musicale au cœur du répertoire baroque.

Sur réservation. Plein tarif 16€, tarif réduit 12€ (enfants 18 ans, étudiant).

Billetterie sur place le soir même dans la limite des places restantes.

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Rue de l’Église Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

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English :

Le Baroque Flamboyant Concert—experience a musical journey into the heart of the Baroque repertoire.

Reservations required. Full price: 16?, reduced price: 12? (children under 18, students).

Tickets available at the door on the night of the concert, subject to availability.

L’événement FESTIVAL LYRIQUE CHOEUR MADRIGALIS Saint-Génis-des-Fontaines a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE