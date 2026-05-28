FESTIVAL MA VIGNE EN MUSIQUE CLASSICO TANGO – Narbonne
FESTIVAL MA VIGNE EN MUSIQUE CLASSICO TANGO – Narbonne vendredi 12 juin 2026.
Narbonne
FESTIVAL MA VIGNE EN MUSIQUE CLASSICO TANGO –
D168 Narbonne Aude
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 40 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-12
Date(s) :
2026-06-12
Croisements inattendus qui deviennent des évidences. Entre l’élan romantique de Schumann et la fièvre du tango de Carlos Gardel, Astor Piazzolla et Carlos Guastavino, la musique trace ici un chemin incandescent, à la frontière des styles et des émotions.
Au Château Catherine de Montgolfier, laissez-vous emporter par une soirée où la voix envoûtante de Karine Deshayes, les mots de Jean-Michel Dhuez, et l’énergie complice de Johan Farjot, Rémy Poulakis et Lucas Holguin tissent un dialogue vibrant entre musique savante et passion populaire.
Porté par le souffle du piano, de l’accordéon et de la contrebasse, ce concert devient une expérience vivante, sensuelle, presque palpable.
Un voyage entre deux continents, deux époques, un même feu.
À prolonger sous les étoiles autour d’un moment convivial, entre dégustation et restauration sur place.
Programme
Schumann Carlos Gardel Astor Piazzolla Carlos Guastavino
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D168 Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 7 63 18 52 45 festivalmavigneenmusique@gmail.com
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English :
Unexpected intersections that become obvious. Between the romantic élan of Schumann and the tango fever of Carlos Gardel, Astor Piazzolla and Carlos Guastavino, the music here traces an incandescent path, at the frontier of styles and emotions.
At the Château Catherine de Montgolfier, let yourself be carried away by an evening in which Karine Deshayes? bewitching voice, Jean-Michel Dhuez?s words, and the complicit energy of Johan Farjot, Rémy Poulakis and Lucas Holguin weave a vibrant dialogue between learned music and popular passion.
Carried along by the breath of the piano, accordion and double bass, this concert becomes a living, sensual, almost palpable experience.
A journey between two continents, two eras, the same fire.
Enjoy a convivial moment under the stars, with tastings and on-site catering.
Program
Schumann ? Carlos Gardel Astor Piazzolla Carlos Guastavino
L’événement FESTIVAL MA VIGNE EN MUSIQUE CLASSICO TANGO – Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par
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