Carcassonne

FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE COEUR DE PIRATE & MÉLANIE LESAGE

Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-17 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-17

Date(s) :

2026-07-17

1ère partie 20h30 Mélanie Lesage

Mélanie Lesage vous embarque sur un voilier le long des côtes françaises et vous invite dans l’intimité de sa cabine… Réchauffées par le timbre solaire de Mélanie, les chansons de ce jeune trio sont simples et légères, accompagnées par les notes d’un Rhodes, d’un Lapsteel et d’une Contrebasse. Laissez-vous happer par cet univers poétique et plongez la tête la première dans ce cocon Pop-Folk pour un moment hors du temps ! Vous y croiserez probablement Pomme, Olivia Ruiz ou Norah Jones. En attendant la sortie de son second EP prévue début 2027, le trio sort en avril 2026 sa relecture du standard Ella Elle L’a de Michel Berger.

21h30 Coeur de Pirate

la Place Carnot accueillera l’univers sensible et élégant de Coeur de Pirate. Un concert sincère et lumineux porté par les célèbres chansons de l’artiste canadienne, qui savent toucher en plein cœur pour une soirée pleine de douceur et d’émotion au cœur de la ville de Carcassonne.

Depuis déjà plus de 15 ans, Béatrice Martin fait de son alias Cœur de Pirate un incontournable de la chanson pop francophone autant qu’un allié des cœurs abîmés. À la carrière fulgurante, elle séduit comme elle surprend encore et toujours. Avec sa voix intime et affilée ainsi que quelque voile énigmatique la recouvrant, l’autrice-compositrice- interprète élabore ses pièces avec un souci de joaillière, capable de morceaux subtils au piano aussi bien que d’envolées disco. Cumulant une demi-douzaine d’albums célébrés qu’elle a présenté devant nombre de salles combles au Québec, en France et aux États-Unis, elle officie aussi, depuis 2021, en tant que présidente et directrice artistique de la maison de disques Bravo musique et talents. Incontournable de la chanson francophone, Cœur de Pirate est capable d’introspection et d’exaltation

aussi bien que de subversion avec sa voix intime et affilée. Icône pop internationale partageant sa vie et sa carrière entre le Québec et l’Europe, elle s’est produite à travers le monde depuis ses fulgurants débuts en 2008 et, depuis 2025, elle revient sur scène pour présenter l’album Cavale. La voyant passer de la douceur aux envolées, ce nouveau spectacle à la scénographie grandiose présente autant la femme au piano que la star qui danse. On y retrouve sa distinctive manière à la fois mélancolique et vibrante de livrer l’émotion tout en invitant la foule à célébrer. Une soirée avec Coeur de Pirate, c’est la volatilité des sentiments présentée avec un souci d’orfèvre, entre recueillement et exaltation.

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Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

part 1 8:30 p.m.: Mélanie Lesage

Mélanie Lesage takes you on a sailing boat along the French coast and invites you into the intimacy of her cabin? Warmed by Mélanie?s sunny timbre, the songs of this young trio are simple and light, accompanied by the notes of Rhodes, Lapsteel and Double Bass. Get caught up in this poetic universe and dive headfirst into this pop-folk cocoon for a moment out of time! You’ll probably bump into Pomme, Olivia Ruiz or Norah Jones. Pending the release of their second EP in early 2027, in April 2026 the trio will be releasing their reworking of Michel Berger’s standard Ella Elle L?a .

9:30pm: Coeur de Pirate

place Carnot welcomes the sensitive, elegant universe of Coeur de Pirate. A sincere, luminous concert featuring the famous songs of this Canadian artist, who knows how to touch the heart for an evening full of sweetness and emotion in the heart of the city of Carcassonne.

For over 15 years now, Béatrice Martin has made her alias C?ur de Pirate a staple of French pop songwriting, as well as an ally to damaged hearts. With her dazzling career, she seduces and surprises again and again. With her intimate, sharp voice and some enigmatic veil covering it, the singer-songwriter crafts her pieces with a jeweller?s care, capable of subtle piano pieces as well as disco flights. With half a dozen acclaimed albums to her credit, which she has performed to packed houses in Quebec, France and the United States, she has also been President and Artistic Director of the Bravo Musique et Talents label since 2021. C?ur de Pirate is a key figure in French-language chanson, capable of introspection and exaltation

as well as subversive, with her intimate, sharp voice. An international pop icon who divides her life and career between Quebec and Europe, she has performed all over the world since her dazzling debut in 2008 ? and, since 2025, she has been back on stage to present the album Cavale. Seeing her go from gentle to soaring, this new show with its grandiose scenography presents the woman at the piano as much as the dancing star. Her distinctive way of delivering emotion at once melancholy and vibrant is on display, while inviting the crowd to celebrate. An evening with Coeur de Pirate is all about the volatility of feelings, presented with expert attention to detail, between contemplation and exaltation.

L’événement FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE COEUR DE PIRATE & MÉLANIE LESAGE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par