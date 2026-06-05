Carcassonne

FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE DIRTY BOOTZ

Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

Dirty Bootz, c’est ce duo batterie-guitares/chant entre Zoé et Geoffray, qui offre un subtil équilibre entre puissance et fragilité, rock rugueux et mélodies, cri viscéral et énergie. Mais c’est aussi et avant tout, la sincérité qui transpire de chaque son de guitare, à chaque mot emprunté, jusqu’aux explosions de caisses claires. Si Geoffray avait déjà écumé les routes, c’est depuis 2024, que le duo se fait remarquer de scène en scène, avec un rock blues explosif, teinté de grunge et de stoner. C’est ainsi que Dirty Bootz se met à la marge de notre époque, en proposant une musique et un propos brut, honnête et sans artifice. Un retour à l’essentiel et au vibrant.

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Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

Dirty Bootz is the drum-guitar-singing duo of Zoé and Geoffray, offering a subtle balance between power and fragility, rough rock and melody, visceral cry and energy. But it’s also, and above all, the sincerity that transpires from every guitar sound, every borrowed word, right down to the explosions of the snare drums. Although Geoffray had already been on the road, it’s since 2024 that the duo has been making a name for themselves on stage, with their explosive blues rock tinged with grunge and stoner. This is how Dirty Bootz put themselves on the bangs of our times, offering a music and a message that are raw, honest and without artifice. A return to the essential and the vibrant.

L’événement FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE DIRTY BOOTZ Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par