Carcassonne

FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE -GORAN BREGOVIĆ & L’ESBROUF’

Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-16 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-16

Date(s) :

2026-07-16

1ère partie 20h30 L’Esbrouf’

L‘Esbrouf’ est un collectif de musiciens qui mêle allègrement textes en français et musique de l’Est. Sur scène, la joyeuse troupe déploie une énergie communicative et un goût assumé pour le burlesque, l’improvisation et la complicité avec le public. Des sensibles mélodies tsiganes aux rythmes Balkan endiablés, la joyeuse troupe propose un spectacle loufoque, participatif, plein d’énergie et de surprises.

L‘Esbrouf’ transforme chaque représentation en moment de partage, où l’on danse, chante, rit et se laisse emporter par la

folie contagieuse du collectif.

21h30 Goran Bregović

Préparez-vous à un voyage musical exceptionnel avec Goran Bregović ! Maître des musiques balkaniques et des fêtes survoltées, le compositeur et musicien culte aux rythmes enivrants fera danser la Place Carnot au son des Balkans. De Kalashnikov à Bella Ciao en passant par l’iconique Edelerzi (BO du film Le Temps des Gitans), Goran

Bregović, rock star des Balkans, est devenu en 3 décennies une star incontournable de la scène musicale world. Sur scène, avec son Orchestre des Mariages et des Enterrements, brass band et chanteuses bulgares, il offre un concert généreux, époustouflant d’énergie, de liberté à laquelle nul ne peut résister…

Pour la sortie de son nouvel album début 2026, il se produira notamment le 16 juillet au Festival de Carcassonne pour un grand concert avec son orchestre dans le cadre de sa tournée estivale !

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Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

part 1 8:30pm: L’Esbrouf’

L’Esbrouf’ is a group of musicians who mix French lyrics with Eastern European music. On stage, the joyful troupe deploys a communicative energy and a taste for burlesque, improvisation and complicity with the audience. From sensitive Gypsy melodies to frenzied Balkan rhythms, the joyful troupe offers a zany, participatory show, full of energy and surprises.

L’Esbrouf? transforms each performance into a moment of sharing, where we dance, sing, laugh and let ourselves be carried away by the collective?s contagious madness

contagious madness of the collective.

9:30pm: Goran Bregovi?

Get ready for an exceptional musical journey with Goran Bregovi? A master of Balkan music and wild parties, the cult composer and musician of intoxicating rhythms will have Place Carnot dancing to the sounds of the Balkans. From Kalashnikov to Bella Ciao and the iconic Edelerzi (soundtrack to the film Time of the Gypsies), Goran

Bregovi? is a Balkan rock star who, in the space of 3 decades, has become one of the biggest names on the world music scene. On stage, with his Orchestre des Mariages et des Enterrements, a brass band and Bulgarian singers, he offers a generous concert, breathtaking in its energy and freedom, which no-one can resist?

For the release of his new album in early 2026, he will be appearing at the Carcassonne Festival on July 16 for a major concert with his orchestra as part of his summer tour!

L’événement FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE -GORAN BREGOVIĆ & L’ESBROUF’ Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par