FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE LES QUATRE VÉRITÉS Carcassonne
FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE LES QUATRE VÉRITÉS Carcassonne mardi 21 juillet 2026.
Carcassonne
FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE LES QUATRE VÉRITÉS
32 Rue Aimé Ramond Carcassonne Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21 21:30:00
fin : 2026-07-21
Date(s) :
2026-07-21
De Jacky Goupil Par la Compagnie du Hérisson
Fernand est comédien amateur de théâtre. Après sa représentation, il attend les compliments que ne manqueront pas de lui faire sa femme, Anissa, et sa soeur, Zoé. Mais sont-elles vraiment sincères ? C’est sans compter sur Perrine, l’amie de Zoé, qui pense qu’en amour, comme en amitié, on doit tout se dire. Une comédie percutante, sincère, vraie et… cruellement drôle sur fond de règlement de compte !
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32 Rue Aimé Ramond Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr
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English :
By Jacky Goupil By Compagnie du Hérisson
Fernand is an amateur actor. After his performance, he awaits the compliments he’s sure to get from his wife, Anissa, and his sister, Zoé. But are they really sincere? But Perrine, Zoé?s friend, thinks that in love, as in friendship, you have to tell each other everything. A hard-hitting, sincere, true and… cruelly funny comedy set against a backdrop of settling scores!
L’événement FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE LES QUATRE VÉRITÉS Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par
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