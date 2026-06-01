Festival Plumes et Pinceaux SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Saint-Sever-de-Rustan

Saint-Sever-de-Rustan

Festival Plumes et Pinceaux

SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Abbaye Saint-Sever-de-Rustan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Pour la quatrième édition de son festival Plumes et Pinceaux, l’Association des Amis de Saint Sever de Rustan a choisi le thème du portrait pour la richesse et la diversité de cette forme d’art.

En effet, ce genre touche de nombreux domaines artistiques: peinture, dessin, sculpture, photographie, littérature. Par ces techniques, l’artiste cherche à représenter l’apparence extérieure d’une personne ou d’un groupe, mais aussi leurs caractères, leurs relations, leur position sociale…

Quels que soient l’époque, le style de l’artiste ou la technique utilisée, par l’image ou les mots, les sujets sont immortalisés. Le portrait est le reflet de l’humanité et de son histoire, sa mémoire.

Ainsi, cette exposition trouve parfaitement sa place entre les murs d’un bâtiment historique tel que l’Abbaye.

Trois artistes, un peintre, un photographe et un sculpteur, exposent un choix d’œuvres particulières parmi leur production, répondant au sujet proposé, le portrait .

D’autre part, les organisatrices de l’exposition ont souhaité accrocher aux cimaises de l’Abbaye un cocktail d’œuvres très différentes sur la même thématique, réunissant toutes sortes de portraits exprimés dans des techniques, formats, styles des plus éclectiques, offrant au visiteur une galerie de souvenirs, questionnements, étonnements, découvertes multiples

PROGRAMME

Samedi 13 juin

11h-12h Présentation du document historique Portrait de la population de Saint-Sever-de-Rustan en 1926, réalisé par Gilles Verdier avec des habitants du village.

14h-18h Marathon d’écriture en français et en gascon (écrivains de jour).

Fin d’après-midi Animation musicale avec le groupe Balensoirs.

22h-2h Marathon d’écriture en français et en gascon (écrivains de nuit), dans l’Abbaye.

Dimanche 14 juin

9h Accueil des jurys français et gascon et délibération.

15h Visite guidée des expositions.

16h Démonstration d’aquarelle en direct par Eth De Melaou.

17h Lecture musicale de Pauline Kamakine dans la cour du cloître.

18h Remise des prix des marathons d’écriture, vernissage des expositions et verre de l’amitié.

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SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Abbaye Saint-Sever-de-Rustan 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 52 48 91 58 abbaye.rustan@adour-madiran.fr

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English :

For the fourth edition of its Plumes et Pinceaux festival, the Association des Amis de Saint Sever de Rustan has chosen the theme of portraiture for the richness and diversity of this art form.

Indeed, this genre touches on many artistic fields: painting, drawing, sculpture, photography and literature. Through these techniques, the artist seeks to represent not only the outward appearance of a person or group, but also their character, their relationships, their social position?

Whatever the period, the artist?s style or the technique used, through images or words, subjects are immortalized. The portrait is the reflection of humanity and its history, its memory.

In this way, the exhibition fits perfectly within the walls of a historic building such as the Abbey.

Three artists a painter, a photographer and a sculptor will be exhibiting a selection of works from their own output, in response to the theme of the portrait.

On the other hand, the exhibition organizers wanted to hang a cocktail of very different works on the same theme, bringing together all kinds of portraits expressed in the most eclectic techniques, formats and styles, offering visitors a gallery of memories, questions, astonishments and multiple discoveries

PROGRAMME

Saturday June 13

11am-12pm: Presentation of the historical document Portrait de la population de Saint-Sever-de-Rustan en 1926, created by Gilles Verdier with local residents.

2pm-6pm: Writing marathon in French and Gascon (daytime writers).

Late afternoon: Musical entertainment with the group Balensoirs.

22h-2h: Writing marathon in French and Gascon (night writers), in the Abbey.

Sunday June 14th

9am: French and Gascony juries welcome and deliberate.

3pm: Guided tour of the exhibitions.

4pm: Live watercolor demonstration by Eth De Melaou.

5pm: Musical reading by Pauline Kamakine in the cloister courtyard.

6pm: Prize-giving ceremony for the writing marathons, exhibition opening and drinks reception.

L’événement Festival Plumes et Pinceaux Saint-Sever-de-Rustan a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65