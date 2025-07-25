Festival Rencon’Trad 27° édition Au village Avezac-Prat-Lahitte
vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · Au village · Avezac-Prat-Lahitte
Informations pratiques
Avezac-Prat-Lahitte
Festival Rencon’Trad 27° édition
Au village AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24
fin : 2026-07-26
Date(s) :
2026-07-24
Vendredi 24 juillet
21H Bal trad avec LA CROCH’BAL
Samedi 25 juillet 2025
14H Visite du village commentée (inscriptions auprès des organisateurs)
17H Concert de chants polyphoniques à l’église avec MANILHAS et ETHS BOHONS
19H Canter’apéro et repas
21H Bal trad’ avec LE BAL QUÉB’OC et CAMILLE EN BAL
Dimanche 27 juillet
Toute la journée Brocante Vide Grenier
11H Concert de chants polyphoniques à l’église avec ARCOLINAS et MESCLANHA
12H30 Canter’apéro et repas
14H démonstration de danses folkloriques avec LES VAILLANTS D’OSSUN
16H Bal pour les enfants animé par DANIELLE et MICHEL
17H Bal trad’ avec BOHA QUI POT et PARPALHON
20H Repas de clôture
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Au village AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 19 96 89 94
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Friday, July 24:
9:00 p.m.: Traditional dance with LA CROCH’BAL
Saturday, July 25, 2025:
2:00 p.m.: Guided tour of the village (register with the organizers)
5:00 PM: Polyphonic singing concert at the church with MANILHAS and ETHS BOHONS
7:00 PM: Canapé reception and dinner
9:00 PM: Traditional dance with LE BAL QU’B’OC and CAMILLE EN BAL
Sunday, July 27:
All day: Flea market and yard sale
11:00 AM: Polyphonic singing concert at the church featuring ARCOLINAS and MESCLANHA
12:30 PM: Canter?ap%E9ro and lunch
2:00 PM: Folk dance demonstration with LES VAILLANTS D’OSSUN
4:00 PM: Children’s dance hosted by DANIELLE and MICHEL
5:00 PM: Traditional dance with BOHA QUI POT and PARPALHON
8:00 PM: Closing dinner
L’événement Festival Rencon’Trad 27° édition Avezac-Prat-Lahitte a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65
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