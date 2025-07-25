Informations pratiques

Avezac-Prat-Lahitte

Festival Rencon’Trad 27° édition

Au village AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24

fin : 2026-07-26

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

Vendredi 24 juillet

21H Bal trad avec LA CROCH’BAL

Samedi 25 juillet 2025

14H Visite du village commentée (inscriptions auprès des organisateurs)

17H Concert de chants polyphoniques à l’église avec MANILHAS et ETHS BOHONS

19H Canter’apéro et repas

21H Bal trad’ avec LE BAL QUÉB’OC et CAMILLE EN BAL

Dimanche 27 juillet

Toute la journée Brocante Vide Grenier

11H Concert de chants polyphoniques à l’église avec ARCOLINAS et MESCLANHA

12H30 Canter’apéro et repas

14H démonstration de danses folkloriques avec LES VAILLANTS D’OSSUN

16H Bal pour les enfants animé par DANIELLE et MICHEL

17H Bal trad’ avec BOHA QUI POT et PARPALHON

20H Repas de clôture

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Au village AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 19 96 89 94

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Friday, July 24:

9:00 p.m.: Traditional dance with LA CROCH’BAL

Saturday, July 25, 2025:

2:00 p.m.: Guided tour of the village (register with the organizers)

5:00 PM: Polyphonic singing concert at the church with MANILHAS and ETHS BOHONS

7:00 PM: Canapé reception and dinner

9:00 PM: Traditional dance with LE BAL QU’B’OC and CAMILLE EN BAL

Sunday, July 27:

All day: Flea market and yard sale

11:00 AM: Polyphonic singing concert at the church featuring ARCOLINAS and MESCLANHA

12:30 PM: Canter?ap%E9ro and lunch

2:00 PM: Folk dance demonstration with LES VAILLANTS D’OSSUN

4:00 PM: Children’s dance hosted by DANIELLE and MICHEL

5:00 PM: Traditional dance with BOHA QUI POT and PARPALHON

8:00 PM: Closing dinner

L’événement Festival Rencon’Trad 27° édition Avezac-Prat-Lahitte a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65