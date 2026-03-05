Festival Rock in Dabo Espace Léon IX Dabo

Festival Rock in Dabo

Le Festival Rock in Dabo revient pour une 3ème édition avec une soirée 100 % rock!

Et la nouveauté de l’année Kids in Dabo ! Les enfants et les familles pourront profiter d’un après-midi gratuit avec un concert rock pour enfant, des jeux et animations.

Toute la journée, profitez de la buvette, d’une offre de restauration locale, et découvrez artistes et artisans dans l’espace exposants.

Au programme Kamarad, Burning Birds, Antechaos, Thursdate, Winecraft.

Kids in Dabo Cette année, on réserve une surprise aux kids ! Un après-midi gratuit dédié aux familles avec jeux, ateliers et animations et un concert de rock pour enfants Echo Lali.Tout public

English :

The Rock in Dabo Festival returns for a 3rd edition with a 100% rock night!

And new this year: Kids in Dabo! Children and families can enjoy a free afternoon with a rock concert for kids, games and entertainment.

All day long, take advantage of the refreshment stall and local catering, and discover artists and craftsmen in the exhibitors’ area.

On the program: Kamarad, Burning Birds, Antechaos, Thursdate, Winecraft.

Kids in Dabo: This year, we’ve got a surprise in store for the kids! A free afternoon dedicated to families, with games, workshops and entertainment, plus a rock concert for kids: Echo Lali.

